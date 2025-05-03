Starting grid for F1 2025 Miami GP: How the race will begin
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix, which starts at 9pm UK time on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Max Verstappen starts from pole position for the third time this season.
McLaren's Lando Norris joins the Red Bull driver on the front row.
Kimi Antonelli starts Sunday's grand prix from third on what has been an impressive weekend for the 18-year-old Mercedes rookie.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri was fourth-quickest as he suffered his worst qualifying result of 2025.
Mercedes' George Russell starts fifth ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from a lowly eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Yuki Tsunoda's Racing Bulls.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start down in 12th.