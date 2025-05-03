Starting grid for F1 2025 Miami GP: How the race will begin

The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix, which starts at 9pm UK time on Sunday. 

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts from pole position for the third time this season. 

McLaren's Lando Norris joins the Red Bull driver on the front row. 

Kimi Antonelli starts Sunday's grand prix from third on what has been an impressive weekend for the 18-year-old Mercedes rookie. 

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was fourth-quickest as he suffered his worst qualifying result of 2025. 

Mercedes' George Russell starts fifth ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from a lowly eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Yuki Tsunoda's Racing Bulls. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start down in 12th. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

