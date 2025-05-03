Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix, which starts at 9pm UK time on Sunday.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts from pole position for the third time this season.

McLaren's Lando Norris joins the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Kimi Antonelli starts Sunday's grand prix from third on what has been an impressive weekend for the 18-year-old Mercedes rookie.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was fourth-quickest as he suffered his worst qualifying result of 2025.

Mercedes' George Russell starts fifth ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from a lowly eighth, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Yuki Tsunoda's Racing Bulls.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start down in 12th.