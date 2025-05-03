Lewis Hamilton’s alarming Ferrari admission: ‘The car is different every time’

Lewis Hamilton conceded that Ferrari simply doesn’t have the pace in Miami this weekend, revealing that “the car is just different every time we go out.”

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2, settling for 12th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

While Hamilton was within a tenth of teammate Charles Leclerc, it was the first time the seven-time world champion had not made it into Q3.

It’s unlikely Hamilton would have fared well in Q3, given that both Williams drivers beat Leclerc.

Reflecting on qualifying, Hamilton told media at the Miami Grand Prix, where Crash.net are in the paddock: “Difficult session. Obviously, mixed emotions because we got a decent result but it wasn’t on pure pace. It was due to a good call with the strategy.

“On pure pace, we didn’t have it in the race. I was like one of the first here this morning to take the right steps throughout the day and it didn’t make any difference.”

Hamilton regretted not using his spare set of soft tyres, completing his final Q2 run on a used set.

“That was on the used tyre as well,” Hamilton explained.

“We went out and just couldn’t go any faster on that last set of tyres. The car is just different every time we went out.”

‘Lots of things need to be better’

Ferrari’s poor qualifying result continues their tough start to the 2025 F1 season.

The Italian manufacturer have scored just one podium in the opening five races, leaving them fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton did enjoy a strong sprint race in Miami, finishing third after an inspired strategy call.

While Hamilton was pleased with the result, he was quick to point out that Ferrari were out-paced by Williams on merit in Miami.

“It’s nice but pure pace… I mean we’ve been out-qualified by Williams, who are doing a great job,” Hamilton added. “James and his team are doing an amazing job. Pure pace, that’s where we are. Charles was fortunate to get through. I think he did a new tyre [run] and just got it through.

“The sprint race was a better qualifying. As I said, we are where we are. We need some upgrades. We need some improvements. We’ve got lots of things that need to be better.”