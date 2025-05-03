2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m26.870s
|1m26.643s
|1m26.204s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.955s
|1m26.499s
|1m26.269s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.077s
|1m26.606s
|1m26.271s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.006s
|1m26.269s
|1m26.375s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.014s
|1m26.575s
|1m26.385s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.098s
|1m26.847s
|1m26.569s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.042s
|1m26.855s
|1m26.682s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.417s
|1m26.948s
|1m26,754s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m27.450s
|1m26.967s
|1m26.824s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.298s
|1m26.959s
|1m26.843s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m27.301s
|1m26.987s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.279s
|1m27.006s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.343s
|1m27.151s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.422s
|1m27.186s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m27.444s
|1m27.363s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.473s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.604s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.710s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.830s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m27.999s
Verstappen takes third pole of F1 2025
Verstappen pulled another sublime lap out of the bag to claim pole position at the Miami Grand Prix.
Just days after celebrating the birth of his first child, the Red Bull driver secured his third pole of the year, just 0.065s clear of McLaren's Lando Norris.
A day after taking pole for the sprint, Kimi Antonelli put his Mercedes third on the grid with an outstanding lap to outpace Oscar Piastri.
George Russell was fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
The Williams outqualified both Ferraris as Charles Leclerc could only manage eighth, while teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will start Sunday's race down in 12th.
Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top-10 for Haas and Red Bull respectively.
Isack Hadjar was 11th for Racing Bulls ahead of Hamilton, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Alpine's Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson.
Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman made up positions 16-20.