Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m26.870s 1m26.643s 1m26.204s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.955s 1m26.499s 1m26.269s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.077s 1m26.606s 1m26.271s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.006s 1m26.269s 1m26.375s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.014s 1m26.575s 1m26.385s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.098s 1m26.847s 1m26.569s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.042s 1m26.855s 1m26.682s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.417s 1m26.948s 1m26,754s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m27.450s 1m26.967s 1m26.824s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.298s 1m26.959s 1m26.843s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m27.301s 1m26.987s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.279s 1m27.006s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.343s 1m27.151s 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.422s 1m27.186s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m27.444s 1m27.363s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.473s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.604s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.710s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.830s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m27.999s

Verstappen takes third pole of F1 2025

Verstappen pulled another sublime lap out of the bag to claim pole position at the Miami Grand Prix.

Just days after celebrating the birth of his first child, the Red Bull driver secured his third pole of the year, just 0.065s clear of McLaren's Lando Norris.

A day after taking pole for the sprint, Kimi Antonelli put his Mercedes third on the grid with an outstanding lap to outpace Oscar Piastri.

George Russell was fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

The Williams outqualified both Ferraris as Charles Leclerc could only manage eighth, while teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will start Sunday's race down in 12th.

Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top-10 for Haas and Red Bull respectively.

Isack Hadjar was 11th for Racing Bulls ahead of Hamilton, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Alpine's Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson.

Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman made up positions 16-20.