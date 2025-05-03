2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m26.870s1m26.643s1m26.204s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.955s1m26.499s1m26.269s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.077s1m26.606s1m26.271s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.006s1m26.269s1m26.375s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.014s1m26.575s1m26.385s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.098s1m26.847s1m26.569s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.042s1m26.855s1m26.682s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.417s1m26.948s1m26,754s
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m27.450s1m26.967s1m26.824s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.298s1m26.959s1m26.843s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m27.301s1m26.987s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.279s1m27.006s 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.343s1m27.151s 
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.422s1m27.186s 
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m27.444s1m27.363s 
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.473s  
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.604s  
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.710s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.830s  
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m27.999s  

Verstappen takes third pole of F1 2025

Verstappen pulled another sublime lap out of the bag to claim pole position at the Miami Grand Prix.

Just days after celebrating the birth of his first child, the Red Bull driver secured his third pole of the year, just 0.065s clear of McLaren's Lando Norris. 

A day after taking pole for the sprint, Kimi Antonelli put his Mercedes third on the grid with an outstanding lap to outpace Oscar Piastri. 

George Russell was fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. 

The Williams outqualified both Ferraris as Charles Leclerc could only manage eighth, while teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will start Sunday's race down in 12th. 

Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top-10 for Haas and Red Bull respectively. 

Isack Hadjar was 11th for Racing Bulls ahead of Hamilton, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Alpine's Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson. 

Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Ollie Bearman made up positions 16-20. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
24m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Miami GP: How the race will begin
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1 Results
39m ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen
F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff unhappy with Turn 1 precedent and points finger at Red Bull
Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli go wheel-to-wheel
F1 News
3h ago
How Lewis Hamilton came close to mirroring Charles Leclerc’s crash before Miami sprint
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
4h ago
Red Bull reveal cause of Max Verstappen’s costly pit lane collision in Miami sprint
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Italian WorldSBK Race 1 “a bit of a shock to the system” for returning Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
4h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results after trio of penalties
Miami Grand Prix sprint start
BSB Results
5h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park, Round 1 - Practice
WSBK News
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu identifies area to improve for “chance” to fight Nicolo Bulega
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.