Oliver Oakes resigns as Alpine F1 boss in shock move

Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as F1 team principal in a shock move.

Oakes has been in the role for less than a year, taking over from Bruno Famin.

The former Hitech GP boss played a key role in Alpine’s resurgence at the end of last year as they recovered to sixth in the constructors’ championship.

His resignation comes as a complete surprise.

Alpine are expected to make a driver change ahead of the next round at Imola.

Jack Doohan is set to make way for Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto has been part of the Alpine driver pool since the start of the year and is a favourite of Flavio Briatore.

Briatore is Alpine’s executive advisor and has worked alongside Oakes.

Oakes has publicly backed Doohan over recent weeks, but it looks like the Australian is about to lose his seat.

The reasons behind Oakes’ sudden departure are still unclear but one theory put forward is that there could have been a disagreement over whether Doohan is replaced after just six races in 2025.

Briatore will cover Oakes’ duties following his exit ahead of Imola next weekend.

The team released the following statement on Tuesday evening: “BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal.

“The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

“The team will not be making any further comment.”