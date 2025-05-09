Max Verstappen is behind the wheel... of a Ferrari

Max Verstappen swaps his Red Bull F1 car for a Ferrari sportscar at the Nordschleife.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife on Friday, it has emerged.

According to a report by Auto Motor und Sport, the Dutchman took an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari carrying the Verstappen.com livery for a spin at the German venue.

The Red Bull F1 star has driven the car on several occasions in the past, but all his previous outings had been restricted to private sessions.

Max Verstappen drives a Ferrari sportscar

Friday marked the first time he appeared in a public test, as he took part in an official test organised by the Nurburgring-based NLS series ahead of its third round of the season on 10 May.

However, to disguise his identity, Verstappen ran under the pseudonym "Franz Hermann", with the name plastered on the side of the car. He even arranged his own security guards who barred photographers from entering the Emil Frey garage.

However, since Verstappen was carrying his real name on his helmet and race suit, he was spotted by onlookers on track.

It has been reported that the four-time F1 champion simply wanted to enjoy driving around the Nordschleife, which is widely regarded as one of the most gruelling tracks around the world.

It is believed that the 27-year-old is planning to get a Nordschleife permit which would allow him to take part in an official race around the famous layout at the Nurburgring.

"The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years, I can also compete here with a real GT3,” he said last year.

Although no longer considered safe for F1 or prototype machinery, the Nurburgring Nordschleife hosts an annual 24-hour race that is open to GT3, GT4 and production-based cars.

The entire NLS series is also based around the track, with 11 endurance events scheduled on this year’s calendar.

Verstappen has his own racing team that competes in both the Sprint and Endurance legs of GT World Challenge Europe.

He also backs the DTM entry of his protege Thierry Vermeulen, who is the son of his manager Raymond.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto2 Results
21m ago
2025 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Practice, Moto2, Le Mans, French GP, 9 May 2025
RR News
52m ago
Passing Davey Todd a “struggle” for Dean Harrison at North West 200
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200 podium.
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Sergio Perez holds talks to join surprise F1 midfield team
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi told “it’s a conversation that needs to be had”
Ducati

More News

Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
David Munoz, Practice, Moto3, French GP, Le Mans. 9 May 2025
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman: "I lost the rear, nearly spat myself over the handlebars"
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200 podium.
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen is behind the wheel... of a Ferrari
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton told “it shouldn’t have happened”, rant may “strain” Ferrari bond
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
2h ago
Surprise inside-information pours scrutiny on Alpine’s Franco Colapinto call-up
Franco Colapinto, Flavio Briatore