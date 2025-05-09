Max Verstappen is behind the wheel... of a Ferrari

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife on Friday, it has emerged.

According to a report by Auto Motor und Sport, the Dutchman took an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari carrying the Verstappen.com livery for a spin at the German venue.

The Red Bull F1 star has driven the car on several occasions in the past, but all his previous outings had been restricted to private sessions.

Max Verstappen drives a Ferrari sportscar

Friday marked the first time he appeared in a public test, as he took part in an official test organised by the Nurburgring-based NLS series ahead of its third round of the season on 10 May.

However, to disguise his identity, Verstappen ran under the pseudonym "Franz Hermann", with the name plastered on the side of the car. He even arranged his own security guards who barred photographers from entering the Emil Frey garage.

However, since Verstappen was carrying his real name on his helmet and race suit, he was spotted by onlookers on track.

It has been reported that the four-time F1 champion simply wanted to enjoy driving around the Nordschleife, which is widely regarded as one of the most gruelling tracks around the world.

It is believed that the 27-year-old is planning to get a Nordschleife permit which would allow him to take part in an official race around the famous layout at the Nurburgring.

"The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years, I can also compete here with a real GT3,” he said last year.

Although no longer considered safe for F1 or prototype machinery, the Nurburgring Nordschleife hosts an annual 24-hour race that is open to GT3, GT4 and production-based cars.

The entire NLS series is also based around the track, with 11 endurance events scheduled on this year’s calendar.

Verstappen has his own racing team that competes in both the Sprint and Endurance legs of GT World Challenge Europe.

He also backs the DTM entry of his protege Thierry Vermeulen, who is the son of his manager Raymond.