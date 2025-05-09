George Russell explains why he repaid his parents £1.5m

George Russell paid back a huge sum of money to his family

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has opened up on the huge sum of money he chose to repay to his parents.

The Mercedes driver opened up on his parents’ sacrifices which helped him reach Formula 1.

Steve Russell, his father, spent roughly £1.5m to fund his son’s junior racing career.

That massive outlay became worth it when the talented Russell ascended to F1.

George Russell repays parents £1.5m

He has since repaid every penny that his parents ploughed into his early career, he told the Daily Mail.

Russell said about the tough love approach of placing him under pressure to succeed: “Would my father wish that he'd had a closer relationship with his son? Maybe. But those years set me up for life.”

Russell is now in his seventh full-time season in Formula 1, and is a three-time grand prix winner.

After making his name as a prodigious talent with Williams, he earned a promotion to Mercedes where he learned alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Last year, Russell dramatically out-qualified his illustrious teammate.

Russell is now Mercedes’ senior driver, alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli, but his contract with the team is expiring this season.

Although there are driver market rumblings surrounding Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Mercedes are thought to be keen on retaining Russell.

Already earning big-money, Russell’s next contract will reportedly come with a stratospheric salary.

His parent’s early investment into their talented son was well worth it, then…

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

