Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans

Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested Franco Colapinto was out-paced by Paul Aron during a recent F1 test for Alpine, sparking new doubts over the team’s driver choices.

Colapinto is set to make his debut with Alpine at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Argentine has spent the early part of the season on the sidelines after failing to land a seat on the grid.

Colapinto impressed during his short stint for Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

However, with Williams already securing Carlos Sainz for 2025, Colapinto was left without a drive.

Alpine made the surprise move to sign him as their test and reserve driver.

This led to speculation that Colapinto’s return to the grid was just a matter of time.

However, Colapinto’s long-term future isn’t secure, with him only having a five-race deal.

It could mean that Colapinto is replaced later in the season.

With Montoya suggesting that Aron - one of Alpine’s other junior drivers - was quicker than Colapinto in a recent test - the Estonian driver could be in line to drive later in the year.

Speaking to Sites de Apostas, Montoya said: “Briatore’s main thinking will be who is the main pair for next year.

“If Colapinto comes in and starts to beat Pierre Gasly, is Gasly in danger of losing his seat? Also, a lot of rumours are that Aron was quicker than Colapinto in testing. Colapinto has done a good job, yeah, he made a lot of mistakes, but his speed is very impressive.

“He’s coming into a high-pressure situation at Alpine, there was no expectation at Williams.”

2025 a “throwaway” year for Alpine

It’s been an underwhelming start to the year for Alpine, scoring seven points in the opening six races.

They sit just a point ahead of Sauber in the constructors’ standings.

2026 will likely be a stronger year for Alpine, with a switch to Mercedes power.

Montoya feels that Alpine should give Aron five races to prove himself and give Flavio Briatore enough information to decide which driver to choose for next year.

“What’s unacceptable from a driver’s point of view, you committed to Jack Doohan and thought he was the best choice. Alpine gave him a contract,” Montoya added.

“The Franco Colapinto situation was not a big deal because there were so many issues at Red Bull, but now the attention has turned back onto that situation.

“When Flavio Briatore came in, they somehow made a deal that Doohan had five races to perform. I would have given five races to Doohan, five races to Colapinto and five races to Paul Aron, then you can sit down and evaluate who is the best choice for next year. 2025 is a bit of a throwaway year for Alpine because they’re moving the Mercedes engines next year.

“I would assume a lot of the development on the car has stopped, they will be rebuilding for next year. They’ll spend the least amount of money on their engine.”