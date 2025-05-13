Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans

How secure is Franco Colapinto's future at Alpine?

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested Franco Colapinto was out-paced by Paul Aron during a recent F1 test for Alpine, sparking new doubts over the team’s driver choices.

Colapinto is set to make his debut with Alpine at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Argentine has spent the early part of the season on the sidelines after failing to land a seat on the grid.

Colapinto impressed during his short stint for Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

However, with Williams already securing Carlos Sainz for 2025, Colapinto was left without a drive.

Alpine made the surprise move to sign him as their test and reserve driver.

This led to speculation that Colapinto’s return to the grid was just a matter of time.

However, Colapinto’s long-term future isn’t secure, with him only having a five-race deal.

It could mean that Colapinto is replaced later in the season.

With Montoya suggesting that Aron - one of Alpine’s other junior drivers - was quicker than Colapinto in a recent test - the Estonian driver could be in line to drive later in the year.

Speaking to Sites de Apostas, Montoya said: “Briatore’s main thinking will be who is the main pair for next year.

“If Colapinto comes in and starts to beat Pierre Gasly, is Gasly in danger of losing his seat? Also, a lot of rumours are that Aron was quicker than Colapinto in testing. Colapinto has done a good job, yeah, he made a lot of mistakes, but his speed is very impressive.

“He’s coming into a high-pressure situation at Alpine, there was no expectation at Williams.”

2025 a “throwaway” year for Alpine

It’s been an underwhelming start to the year for Alpine, scoring seven points in the opening six races.

They sit just a point ahead of Sauber in the constructors’ standings.

2026 will likely be a stronger year for Alpine, with a switch to Mercedes power.

Montoya feels that Alpine should give Aron five races to prove himself and give Flavio Briatore enough information to decide which driver to choose for next year.

“What’s unacceptable from a driver’s point of view, you committed to Jack Doohan and thought he was the best choice. Alpine gave him a contract,” Montoya added.

“The Franco Colapinto situation was not a big deal because there were so many issues at Red Bull, but now the attention has turned back onto that situation.

“When Flavio Briatore came in, they somehow made a deal that Doohan had five races to perform. I would have given five races to Doohan, five races to Colapinto and five races to Paul Aron, then you can sit down and evaluate who is the best choice for next year. 2025 is a bit of a throwaway year for Alpine because they’re moving the Mercedes engines next year.

“I would assume a lot of the development on the car has stopped, they will be rebuilding for next year. They’ll spend the least amount of money on their engine.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

FE News
13m ago
Tokyo E-Prix: Everything you need to know about Formula E’s second visit to Japan
Race start
F1 News
38m ago
F1 commentator Martin Brundle receives honour from British Royal Family
Martin Brundle
F1 News
52m ago
Damon Hill warns Fred Vasseur will “feel the heat” if Ferrari struggles continue
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari engineer points at technical reasoning for Lewis Hamilton's struggles
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins: “I need to write a book” after wild French MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Alpine told Oliver Oakes replacement "can't purely be an engineer"
Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes, Alpine
F1 Feature
3h ago
Ranking Cadillac’s best five driver options for 2026
Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
The options for Jorge Martin to interrupt the 2026 MotoGP rider market
Jorge Martin
F1 News
5h ago
Lando Norris has “got into his own head” and is “stepping backwards” in F1 title race
Lando Norris