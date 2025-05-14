‘Desperate’ Lando Norris urged to change approach against Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has been labelled as “desperate” and told to change his approach to racing F1 rival Max Verstappen.

Norris lost four positions on the first lap of the Miami Grand Prix after ending up off the road as he challenged Verstappen, who started from pole position, for the lead at the start of the race.

The Briton was able to overtake Verstappen as he fought his way back to second place, but he lost further ground to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri who claimed his third win on the bounce to extend his championship lead to 16 points.

Norris hit out at Verstappen for “ruining his own race” and claimed the reigning world champion was “not racing very smart” in his intense battles with both McLaren drivers in Miami.

But seven-time grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya believes Norris only has himself to blame for putting himself in an “unnecessary position”.

"Miami was a good race, it was interesting. Lando Norris put himself in an unnecessary position at the start of the race,” Montoya told Spin Genie.

“He's trying to fight Max Verstappen in a bit of a desperate manner, I think. If Norris were more analytical and determined, it would be easier for him.

"Norris is always the kind of guy who wants to show the car, he's trying to force Verstappen into a mistake that will never come.”

Lando Norris told to change approach

Montoya has advised Norris to take a longer-term approach to battling Verstappen if he wants to have any chance of winning this year’s world championship.

"Norris needs to change his approach,” Montoya added. “He was in a prime position, he outqualified Oscar Piastri and had more pace than him.

“One bad decision hurt his race. I still think Norris managed to recover well, but he needs to focus on his own speed and drive to the best of his ability.

"Norris needs to take Piastri out of the equation. If he focuses on himself and his own speed, he can beat Verstappen and he'll automatically beat Piastri."

"We're all different when the helmet is on. The problem for Norris, you can take the fight to Max Verstappen, but the more points you're giving away to Oscar Piastri.

“Everyone loves to see the fight between Norris and Verstappen, but it is completely unnecessary for his fight for the championship.”

Piastri heads into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix looking to secure his fourth consecutive win, and his fifth in seven races, while Norris has not stood on the top step of the podium since the season-opener in Australia.