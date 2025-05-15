Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is absent from the F1 paddock during Thursday's media day at Imola due to feeling "unwell".

Leclerc will not be present for his media commitments ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix so that he can "rest and focus on recovering", according to Ferrari, who expect the Monegasque to be in the car for Friday's practice sessions.

In a statement issued to media including Crash.net, a Ferrari spokesperson said: "Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today. He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow."

The seventh round of the season marks Ferrari's first of two home races in 2025, with the second coming at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September.

With Imola's contract expiring this year, this weekend's race is poised to be the last held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the foreseeable future.

It is set to be a crucial weekend in the context of Ferrari's season.

The Italian outfit have endured a miserable campaign and arrive at their home event under huge pressure after a series of lacklustre displays so far in 2025.

Ferrari are expected to introduce the first in a series of significant upgrades at Imola which the team hopes will help them turnaround their fortunes.