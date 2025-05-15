IndyCar champion Alex Palou not interested in Cadillac F1 seat

Alex Palou is not willing to ditch a top-line seat in IndyCar for a drive in Formula 1.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
© IndyCar

IndyCar star Alex Palou has ruled himself out of the fight for a Cadillac Formula 1 seat in 2026, saying he is “not looking for a change” in his career.

Despite driving for the Honda-powered Chip Ganassi team in IndyCar, the 28-year-old has been linked to rival General Motors' upcoming project in F1.

Given Palou’s popularity and success in the US, where he is now based, he is seen as an ideal fit for the American F1 team.

Palou raced on the junior ladder to F1 in his early years, climbing as high as European F3 in 2018 before moving to Super Formula and eventually IndyCar in the following years.

However, the Spaniard said he is no longer chasing that F1 dream, insisting he is happy with his life in America’s biggest single-seater series.

“We built a house!” Palou told Racer. “[It] took us like 14 months. Everybody knows that I tried with everything to do F1; I was all-in. It was not even just, ‘I'll try a little bit.’ It was all-in. It didn't work.

“I would put it as I'm not looking to go there. I had my half a chance, or maybe more like a 10-percent chance, and it didn't work out. That's fine, and I'm glad that I have [an] amazing opportunity here, and it's going well. I’ve had no contacts (in F1). I'm not looking for a change.”

Palou made that comment a week before the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, one of the three biggest races in motorsport.

Although the 28-year-old has racked up three IndyCar titles in the last four years, an Indy 500 win continues to elude him after five attempts.

