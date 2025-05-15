Haas debuts swanky upgrade at Imola for European F1 leg

Haas have brought an upgraded motorhome to this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The new sleek black and red structure debuted in the Imola paddock on Thursday ahead of the first European round of the season.

It marks the first time in Haas’ F1 history that the team have got a new motorhome.

It follows fresh investment from owner Gene Haas and a recruitment drive after improved results over the past year.

Haas finished seventh in the 2024 constructors’ championship on 58 points - marking the team’s second-highest finish and second-best points total.

The American squad, featuring a new driver line-up formed of Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman, have enjoyed a strong start to 2025.

Haas currently sit sixth in the constructors’ standings having scored 20 points across the opening six races.

What is the purpose of F1 motorhomes?

In the world of F1, the European stretch of the campaign is known as ‘motorhome season’.

This is the time of the year when teams bring their bigger motorhome buildings, which do not appear for the overseas races when smaller, temporary motorhomes are instead used.

These, often extravagant structures are effectively hospitality buildings which house catering, team meetings and media conferences, as well as providing space for sponsors and corporate guests to relax.

The motorhomes are made to be constructed and deconstructed as they are moved around to different locations.