Haas debuts swanky upgrade at Imola for European F1 leg

For the first time in their F1 history, Haas have a new motorhome.

Haas' brand new motorhome in the F1 paddock at Imola
Haas' brand new motorhome in the F1 paddock at Imola

Haas have brought an upgraded motorhome to this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The new sleek black and red structure debuted in the Imola paddock on Thursday ahead of the first European round of the season.

It marks the first time in Haas’ F1 history that the team have got a new motorhome.

It follows fresh investment from owner Gene Haas and a recruitment drive after improved results over the past year.

Haas finished seventh in the 2024 constructors’ championship on 58 points - marking the team’s second-highest finish and second-best points total.

The American squad, featuring a new driver line-up formed of Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman, have enjoyed a strong start to 2025.

Haas currently sit sixth in the constructors’ standings having scored 20 points across the opening six races.

What is the purpose of F1 motorhomes?

In the world of F1, the European stretch of the campaign is known as ‘motorhome season’.

This is the time of the year when teams bring their bigger motorhome buildings, which do not appear for the overseas races when smaller, temporary motorhomes are instead used.

These, often extravagant structures are effectively hospitality buildings which house catering, team meetings and media conferences, as well as providing space for sponsors and corporate guests to relax.

The motorhomes are made to be constructed and deconstructed as they are moved around to different locations. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
FIA investigation clears McLaren of wild F1 water trick theories
McLaren
F1 News
28m ago
Max Verstappen warned Michael Schumacher-style sabbatical from F1 “would be stupid”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
59m ago
IndyCar champion Alex Palou not interested in Cadillac F1 seat
Alex Palou
RR News
1h ago
John McGuinness on 2025 road racing competition: “It’s hard out there”
John McGuinness, 2025 North West 200. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
F1 News
1h ago
Haas debuts swanky upgrade at Imola for European F1 leg
Haas' brand new motorhome in the F1 paddock at Imola

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder explains double crash in Le Mans MotoGP race
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
'Unwell' Charles Leclerc skipping F1 media day at Imola
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Former McLaren F1 mechanic challenges claims Lewis Hamilton ‘has lost his talent’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Why Flavio Briatore cannot be Alpine F1 team principal at Imola
Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore on the grid in Miami
F1 News
3h ago
Ex-Ferrari insider hails midfield F1 star: “There were lots of question marks”
Alex Albon