Jacques Villeneuve questions Kimi Antonelli bringing classmates to Imola: “It’s your office”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned Kimi Antonelli's decision to bring his classmates to Imola.

Antonelli was seen with many of his schoolmates on Thursday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Antonelli, the youngest driver on the grid at 18, is balancing his F1 career with his exams.

Antonelli’s home race is this weekend, with the Italian born in nearby Bologna.

In Thursday’s press conference, Antonelli explained why he brought 25 of his classmates and two teachers to Imola.

“Yeah, I organised this - thanks also to some people at Mercedes. We were able to organise this for the school. I think it’s a good way for them to see with their own eyes this world.

“They used to watch the races on TV, but didn’t actually know what’s going on behind it. I think it’s a really good experience and I really hope they enjoy it.

“We’ve organised some activities - later on I’ll show them the car and explain a bit, without going too much into detail.

“It’s a good way to keep the relationship because I don’t spend much time at home, so I don’t see them often. These little things can make the difference.”

Villeneuve tells Antonelli “focus on racing”

Villeneuve believes the attention was an unwelcome distraction for Antonelli.

“It’s cute. He brought his friends but it’s his office. You shouldn’t do that. You should focus on racing,” Villeneuve said after FP3.

“I’ve heard something interesting from someone working with him at Mercedes. He was not super happy about this subject because it took away his focus on the racing.

“It’s the same thing when you have your whole family around, your friends. No, This is your office. You don’t want any side [distractions]. They want to have dinners.

“You need to focus on the racing and it had an effect on him yesterday. It seems better today but it did have an effect.

“Just remind yourself: It’s your office. You don’t bring friends or family to your office.”