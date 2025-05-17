‘If I was Tsunoda I would be worried’ claim made amid Isack Hadjar rise

Jacques Villeneuve said he would be “worried” about his future if he was Yuki Tsunoda as Isack Hadjar continues to impress in his rookie F1 season.

Tsunoda was promoted to the main Red Bull team to partner Max Verstappen just three races into the 2025 season in a seat swap with Liam Lawson following his disastrous start to the year.

While the 25-year-old Japanese driver has fared better than Lawson, scoring points in Bahrain and Miami and reaching Q3, he has still lagged someway behind Verstappen.

Since crashing on the formation lap on his debut F1 race at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar has been in fine form for Racing Bulls - Red Bull’s sister outfit.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has scored five points and is spearheading Racing Bulls’ charge this season, outperforming the more experienced Lawson.

Could Hadjar be knocking on Red Bull's door?

Isack Hadjar

Villeneuve has suggested that Tsunoda could start feeling the pressure at Red Bull if Hadjar continues to deliver.

“Very [impressed] because Melbourne could have been psychologically a very tough moment and he just stood straight and carried on,” the 1997 world champion told Sky Sports F1.

“He didn’t get too affected in the following race and he seems to be able to work with the team. He seems to understand the car to put it in a window that allows him to drive it well.

“He seems to be out-driving that car. Why? Because he gets that set-up that makes it just a bit more comfortable for him. He can be aggressive and if I was Tsunoda I would be worried right now.”

When asked whether he means in terms of his Red Bull seat, Villeneuve replied: “Remember Tsunoda is only there because of Honda.

“They [Red Bull] didn’t put him in the main car last year because they don’t want Tsunoda. They didn’t have a choice when Lawson wasn’t up to scratch.

“They were afraid that Hadjar is too young, he’s not ready, let’s not burn him, but he’s showing now that he might be ready.”

Hadjar ended up seventh-fastest in final practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Tsunoda was down in 17th.