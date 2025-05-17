Lando Norris takes social media break during F1 title push: “I just don’t need it”

Lando Norris has revealed he’s taking a break from social media amid his push for the F1 title.

Norris is fighting against McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for this year’s F1 world championship.

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Imola, Norris is 16 points behind his teammate in the drivers’ championship.

It’s been a far from perfect year for Norris, whose season has been littered with errors.

Norris’ error-strewn campaign has led to his openness in interviews - something he’s been criticised for.

The British driver is also one of F1’s most popular drivers.

However, he’s felt the need to take a break from social media in recent weeks.

“I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said as quoted by Reuters.

“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to. It’s my life. I can do what I like.”

2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen famously stayed off social media until the end of his career.

Norris conceded that he’s similar to the Finn and is not using his phone “as much as I used to”.

“I’m probably the same,” Norris added. “I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to.

“I still use my phone and I’m still texting my friends and all these things. I just see social media more, from my perspective, as a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need it.

“I don’t want it. I don’t find it interesting. I just feel like I’ve got more time to do things that I want to do. I just want to spend time with my friends. I go and play golf and train and do things that are productive.”

Will Lando Norris bounce back at Imola?

Imola has been a happy hunting ground for Norris over the years.

He finished third behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

In 2022, he was the only driver outside the top three teams to finish on the podium again at Imola.

He finished second, right behind Verstappen, at the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.