2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

It was another McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but this time it was headed by Lando Norris.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m14.897s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m14.997s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m15.078s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.399s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.451s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m15.484s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.508s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.662s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m15.732s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.787s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.819s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m15.944s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.975s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.977s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.990s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.046s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.110s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.210s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.238s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.387s

For the first time so far this weekend, Norris got the better of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to set the pace in FP3.

The McLaren pair were once again nip and tuck, with just 0.100s separating Norris and Piastri, who made a rare error during his first soft tyre qualifying simulation run.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, intriguingly setting his fastest lap time on the mediums, rather than the theoretically quicker softs.

Few drivers were able to improve on their times after switching onto softs, with home hero Kimi Antonelli one of them as he put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar finished P7.

George Russell, Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Mercedes, Williams and Ferrari respectively.

For the third consecutive practice session, Esteban Ocon was 20th and slowest in his Haas.