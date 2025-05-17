2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

It was another McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but this time it was headed by Lando Norris.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m14.897s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.997s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m15.078s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.399s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.451s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m15.484s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.508s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.662s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m15.732s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.787s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.819s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m15.944s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.975s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.977s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.990s
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.046s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.110s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.210s
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.238s
20Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.387s

For the first time so far this weekend, Norris got the better of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to set the pace in FP3.

The McLaren pair were once again nip and tuck, with just 0.100s separating Norris and Piastri, who made a rare error during his first soft tyre qualifying simulation run. 

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, intriguingly setting his fastest lap time on the mediums, rather than the theoretically quicker softs. 

Few drivers were able to improve on their times after switching onto softs, with home hero Kimi Antonelli one of them as he put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar finished P7. 

George Russell, Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Mercedes, Williams and Ferrari respectively. 

For the third consecutive practice session, Esteban Ocon was 20th and slowest in his Haas. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Yuki Tsunoda involved in scary rollover crash during Imola F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
18m ago
Enea Bastianini subject of rider market interest from a rival MotoGP team
Enea Bastianini
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen shuts down rival’s “false” car advantage accusation
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Kimi Antonelli bringing classmates to Imola: “It’s your office”
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
1h ago
‘If I was Tsunoda I would be worried’ claim made amid Isack Hadjar rise
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris takes social media break during F1 title push: “I just don’t need it”
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati’s “desire for Pedro Acosta is strong” - but there’s an obvious problem
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Lando Norris