2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
It was another McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but this time it was headed by Lando Norris.
|2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.897s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.997s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m15.078s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.399s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.451s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m15.484s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.508s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.662s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m15.732s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.787s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.819s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m15.944s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.975s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.977s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.990s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.046s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.110s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.210s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.238s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.387s
For the first time so far this weekend, Norris got the better of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to set the pace in FP3.
The McLaren pair were once again nip and tuck, with just 0.100s separating Norris and Piastri, who made a rare error during his first soft tyre qualifying simulation run.
Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, intriguingly setting his fastest lap time on the mediums, rather than the theoretically quicker softs.
Few drivers were able to improve on their times after switching onto softs, with home hero Kimi Antonelli one of them as he put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar finished P7.
George Russell, Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Mercedes, Williams and Ferrari respectively.
For the third consecutive practice session, Esteban Ocon was 20th and slowest in his Haas.