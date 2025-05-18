F1 World Championship points after 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has seen his championship lead decrease slightly after the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Drivers' Standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 146 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 133 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 124 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 99 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 61 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 53 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 48 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 40 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 7 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

After being outscored by teammate Lando Norris, Piastri's championship advantage has shrunk to 13 points, while Max Verstappen's second win of the season has seen him close in on the McLaren pair.

The four-time world champion is now just 22 points behind Piastri after seven rounds of the 2025 season.

George Russell stays fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton's biggest score of the season to date sees him leapfrog Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli into P6.

Alex Albon's P5 has seen him move just eight points behind Antonelli as he strengthens his eighth place.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll round out the top 10 in the drivers' championship.

F1 2025 Constructors' Standings

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 279 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 147 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 131 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 114 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 51 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6

McLaren have further strengthened their position at the top of the constructors' championship.

They head Mercedes by 132 points, with Red Bull consolidating third place ahead of Ferrari.

Williams have moved further clear of Haas in the battle for P5, while Racing Bulls have moved two points closer to Aston Martin, who will be left rueing a missed opportunity at Imola.