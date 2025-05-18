F1 World Championship points after 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri has seen his championship lead decrease slightly after the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Drivers' Standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team4146
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1133
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2124
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team099
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP061
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP053
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team048
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing040
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing011
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team07
14Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team07
15Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

After being outscored by teammate Lando Norris, Piastri's championship advantage has shrunk to 13 points, while Max Verstappen's second win of the season has seen him close in on the McLaren pair. 

The four-time world champion is now just 22 points behind Piastri after seven rounds of the 2025 season. 

George Russell stays fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton's biggest score of the season to date sees him leapfrog Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli into P6. 

Alex Albon's P5 has seen him move just eight points behind Antonelli as he strengthens his eighth place.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll round out the top 10 in the drivers' championship. 

F1 2025 Constructors' Standings 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5279
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0147
3Oracle Red Bull Racing2131
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0114
5Atlassian Williams Racing051
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
9BWT Alpine F1 Team07
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06

McLaren have further strengthened their position at the top of the constructors' championship. 

They head Mercedes by 132 points, with Red Bull consolidating third place ahead of Ferrari. 

Williams have moved further clear of Haas in the battle for P5, while Racing Bulls have moved two points closer to Aston Martin, who will be left rueing a missed opportunity at Imola. 

 

