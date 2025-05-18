Lando Norris: What “makes my life difficult” - but it’s not McLaren team order

Lando Norris addresses his weak area after F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has pinpointed the area which “makes my life difficult” but it isn’t an issue with McLaren’s team order policy.

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri were allowed to race each other in the closing stages of the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as they trailed Max Verstappen.

Norris, on the fresher tyre, got the better of a fair racing battle with Piastri to finish second behind Verstappen.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Result from Round 7

“I was on a better tyre but I didn’t expect anything,” Norris told Sky Sports at Imola.

“We still had a tough fight. It was close into Turn 1.

“I lose time, through that, and he loses time. But it’s what we have to do, to battle for a championship.

“If you try to make someone happy, the other is unhappy. It’s the way it is. We handled it well, a good job by the team.”

Sky analyst Anthony Davidson said: "I can't think of another time where they've had a fair fight, without team rules coming into play.

"For his confidence, this is a significant point [for Norris]. He proved to himself, to his team, and maybe to others who doubted his racing prowess, that he can get it done."

Lando Norris pinpoints his weak area after Emilia-Romagna GP

Norris is now 13 points behind his teammate Piastri, who leads the F1 standings after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Piastri’s three-race winning run was ended by Verstappen, but this enabled Norris to gain back some momentum in his garage.

However, Norris knows exactly where he is falling short.

“I am very happy with my Sundays. I have been for the whole season. I feel that I am strong,” he explained.

“But my Saturdays make my life difficult constantly.

“I always need to fight back, and take risks, with overtakes, and work harder than I need to.

“I am confident, happy, positive. But I’m not happy with my performances in qualifying.

“I am working on them but it still takes time. I’ll keep working.”

Piastri has out-qualified Norris on four out of six occasions in 2025.

It is a clear area for improvement for Norris ahead of next weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix, as the season moves into its European section.

Norris also said after the Imola race: “Second was the best we could achieve. Max was fast, the Red Bull was quick.

“We didn’t have an answer for them, even in the final stint.

“It was a long race. A lot of options came… and went.

But I think second was the best we could do. I’m happy with that.

“Even if we started on pole, Max was too quick. Well done to them.”

Red Bull are 48 points behind McLaren, who lead the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes split them, and are 32 points behind the leaders, despite not winning a race this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13s ago
Furious Charles Leclerc drops f-bomb after Alex Albon clash
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
21m ago
Ferrari boss is brutally honest about shortcomings for Lewis Hamilton’s car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton points out ‘calm’ team radio in subtle riposte to critics
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
40m ago
Clear verdict on Jack Miller’s 2026 prospects delivered by Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller
F1 News
54m ago
McLaren lambasted with “weakness, afraid, odd” criticism at Emilia-Romagna GP
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner reveals Red Bull awake past 2am despite outside “noise”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris: What “makes my life difficult” - but it’s not McLaren team order
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen’s first words after Turn 1 overtake at Imola
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
“Bad luck” costs Toprak Razgatlioglu in Czech WorldSBK Race 2: “The bike cut twice”
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.