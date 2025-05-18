Lando Norris: What “makes my life difficult” - but it’s not McLaren team order

Lando Norris has pinpointed the area which “makes my life difficult” but it isn’t an issue with McLaren’s team order policy.

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri were allowed to race each other in the closing stages of the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as they trailed Max Verstappen.

Norris, on the fresher tyre, got the better of a fair racing battle with Piastri to finish second behind Verstappen.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Result from Round 7

“I was on a better tyre but I didn’t expect anything,” Norris told Sky Sports at Imola.

“We still had a tough fight. It was close into Turn 1.

“I lose time, through that, and he loses time. But it’s what we have to do, to battle for a championship.

“If you try to make someone happy, the other is unhappy. It’s the way it is. We handled it well, a good job by the team.”

Sky analyst Anthony Davidson said: "I can't think of another time where they've had a fair fight, without team rules coming into play.

"For his confidence, this is a significant point [for Norris]. He proved to himself, to his team, and maybe to others who doubted his racing prowess, that he can get it done."

Lando Norris pinpoints his weak area after Emilia-Romagna GP

Norris is now 13 points behind his teammate Piastri, who leads the F1 standings after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Piastri’s three-race winning run was ended by Verstappen, but this enabled Norris to gain back some momentum in his garage.

However, Norris knows exactly where he is falling short.

“I am very happy with my Sundays. I have been for the whole season. I feel that I am strong,” he explained.

“But my Saturdays make my life difficult constantly.

“I always need to fight back, and take risks, with overtakes, and work harder than I need to.

“I am confident, happy, positive. But I’m not happy with my performances in qualifying.

“I am working on them but it still takes time. I’ll keep working.”

Piastri has out-qualified Norris on four out of six occasions in 2025.

It is a clear area for improvement for Norris ahead of next weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix, as the season moves into its European section.

Norris also said after the Imola race: “Second was the best we could achieve. Max was fast, the Red Bull was quick.

“We didn’t have an answer for them, even in the final stint.

“It was a long race. A lot of options came… and went.

But I think second was the best we could do. I’m happy with that.

“Even if we started on pole, Max was too quick. Well done to them.”

Red Bull are 48 points behind McLaren, who lead the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes split them, and are 32 points behind the leaders, despite not winning a race this year.