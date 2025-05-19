Kimi Antonelli opens up on emotional toll of home F1 race: “I didn’t have as much energy”

Lessons learned for Kimi Antonelli after a tricky first home race in F1

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli has admitted he was affected by the additional pressure of racing on home turf for the first time in his F1 career at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Antonelli struggled for pace throughout the weekend at Imola, failing to make it into Q3.

The Italian was in the running for a top 10 finish after benefitting from the timing of the Virtual Safety Car.

Antonelli ran ahead of teammate George Russell before a throttle issue put him out of the race.

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve criticised Antonelli for bringing over 20 of his classmates to Imola on Thursday.

The Canadian suggested that it impacted Antonelli’s performance, adding unneeded distractions.

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Antonelli conceded that he “didn’t manage things the best” across the weekend.

“A really intense weekend, mentally and emotionally and I think on my side I didn’t manage things the best,” he said.

“I think especially on trying to save energy, I didn’t do a really good job on that and I could feel it affect a little bit the driving as well because I could feel I didn’t have as much energy. Definitely on that side was a really good learning ahead of next home race.”

Antonelli had “high hopes” before DNF

Antonelli ran inside the top six before his technical issue.

The Italian was ahead of the two Ferraris but lost out to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as he struggled for pace.

Antonelli conceded that he had “high hopes” for the second half of the race after finding himself up the order.

“Definitely was not the happiest of endings,” Antonelli added. “It was difficult, I mean first thing was mainly stuck in the DRS train and obviously the tyres took a hit so was just trying to hang on and then we were lucky with the VSC and then back on the medium.

“To be honest I had high hopes but then after a couple of laps I started to have the throttle issue and then at the end it completely went off. Of course is a shame but it’s things that happen and I think overall the pace was not too bad at the end of the day. Of course with the issue I don’t know how much better it would have been but I was losing, I could feel it quite a lot especially power wise.

“But nothing more I could do and still, was a good learning this weekend and going to see what I can improve as a driver on my side in order to be back stronger in Monaco.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
6m ago
Marc Marquez issues stark warning to MotoGP rivals: ‘I’m not scared about any race’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
WSBK News
6m ago
Alvaro Bautista “able to fight for the podium” without Czech WorldSBK Race 2 crash
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
17m ago
Christian Horner sends McLaren ‘self-interest’ warning about battling drivers
Max Verstappen comfortably beat the two McLarens at Imola
WSBK News
20m ago
Tenths separate Sam Lowes from Czech WorldSBK podium: “It could’ve been a better Sunday”
Sam Lowes, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
28m ago
Robert Shwartzman: The Indy 500 polesitter who never got his big break in F1
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

More News

F1 News
45m ago
How Red Bull’s pace stunned both McLaren and Max Verstappen at Imola
Max Verstappen and the two McLaren drivers on the Imola podium
F1 News
53m ago
Lando Norris: McLaren not “complacent” following second Red Bull defeat of 2025
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli opens up on emotional toll of home F1 race: “I didn’t have as much energy”
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
What Oscar Piastri learned from Max Verstappen’s ‘win it or bin it’ move
Verstappen took the lead at Turn 1
F1 Feature
2h ago
Imola F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc still top dog at Ferrari despite misfortune
Charles Leclerc