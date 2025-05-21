Revealed: Mystery F1 team backed by car manufacturer ready to join the grid

Former Aston Martin and Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has revealed a mystery car manufacturer wants to join F1 as a 12th team.

F1 welcomes Cadillac as an 11th team from 2026.

For the first time in a decade, 22 cars will be on the grid for the season-opening race next year.

Initially, the teams were firmly against an 11th team due to concerns about dilating the prize pool.

However, after months of negotiations, F1 approved Cadillac’s entry to join the grid in 2026.

There is now talk of a 12th team, with Szafnauer playing a key role in the project.

F1 last had 12 teams in 2012, before HRT’s exit at the end of the year.

In an interview with The Race, Szafnauer explained that this team has the finances to join the grid.

“The finances are in place,” Szafnauer said. “What I can tell you is that the financiers are serious people and they have the financial wherewithal to be able to fund a Formula 1 team.

“The car manufacturer that also wants to join Formula 1’s in place. It’s just a matter of the timing being right to actually get the opportunity to start the 12th team. And perhaps in the near future, there might be some for sale.”

Szafnauer admitted that they would be prepared to take over an existing team.

In recent years, there has been speculation surrounding Alpine’s long term future in the sports, particularly since the closure of their works engine project.

“It’s difficult when people aren’t selling,” Szafnauer added. “And I understand why - there’s a new Concorde coming, that’s all been agreed.

“And thereafter, there are nine owners and they all have different outlooks on life, on Formula 1, on how long they want to be in, on the reasons they’re in.

“So hopefully, and in the not too distant future, some of them will say, ‘You know what? I’ve had my time in Formula 1, perhaps it’s a good time to sell’.”

Szafnauer confident of success

Szafnauer believes joining the grid in 2028 or 2029 would be realistic if F1 invites them to submit an Expression of Interest.

The team would have to prove to F1 that they have the financial and technical capability to compete in F1.

Szafnauer is confident the team will have the tools required to compete in F1 once given the green light.

“I think with the resources I’ve put together, within a short time, I could be competitive,” Szafnauer added. “I would hire the right individuals. I think I can get them to come. The car manufacturer that will produce a powertrain will be very competent.

“And the financial backing that I’ve been able to put together means that we would have a new windtunnel, new R&D facilities, new factory - a little bit like what Lawrence Stroll did.

“That probably takes two to three years from a standstill - but in those two-to-three years, if you put the right people together, you can also develop the simulation tools you need to be competitive, then within three-to-four years be competitive.

“When I was at British American Racing, in year two we finished tied fourth in points in the world championship, and we started from nothing - three employees. I was operations director then, so I remember what it took to do that.

“I don’t know when or if the process for a 12th team will open up, but if it does, I want to be ready. And if it opens up relatively soon, then ’28, ’29 would be a fair timeline to get racing.”