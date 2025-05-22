£3m rare McLaren hoisted onto £30m yacht in daring show of wealth at F1 Monaco GP

Extraordinary demonstration of wealth at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The first remarkable show of wealth has been demonstrated ahead of this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

A luxury yacht has been spotted in Monaco Port with an extremely rare, and expensive, McLaren super-car aboard.

The McLaren Solus GT was worth £2.75, plus tax, and only 25 models exist.

“It's as close to the experience and feel of driving a Formula 1 car as you can get,” McLaren say.

Well, that’s if you can afford the price-tag in the first place. And be one of the first 25 people to purchase.

The single-seater super-car has a central closed cockpit and jet aircraft-style canopy.

Its 5.2 litre V10 engine revs beyond 10,000rpm, and generates more than 840PS.

The McLaren Solus GT generates 1,200kg of downforce.

So, what’s it doing on a yacht? If you’ve got the money, show it off!

The M/Y Sarastar was sold at €35m (£30m) two years ago. But, if you’re attending the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and want a cheaper deal for a week, they’ve got you covered.

It costs around $348,000 to charter for a week.

It seems the eye-catching stunt of combining a McLaren super-car with a luxury yacht comes from the same group who, a year ago in Monaco, placed a $3m Bugatti onto a yacht.

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is the ultimate playground of the wealthy.

Yachts play an integral role in the feel of the weekend.

Formula 1 fans won't forget Kimi Raikkonen retiring early from the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix and, instead of returning to his garage, walking straight to the harbour and joining his friends aboard a stunning yacht.

Many of the F1 drivers live in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are among the big names you might see walking around Monaco.

One third of the 40,000 population are millionaires.

To live in Monaco, you must provably have £500,000 sat in the bank.

Last year, Charles Leclerc won his home grand prix for the first time.

Ferrari fans will be dreaming of a repeat this weekend.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

