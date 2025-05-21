Oscar Piastri sending subtle “I’m better than you” message to Lando Norris

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Oscar Piastri’s quiet confidence in the post-race cooldown room is a calculated message to teammate Lando Norris: “I’m better than you.”

Piastri and Norris are the main protagonists in this year’s F1 title race.

After seven rounds, there are just 13 points between the two McLaren drivers at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Piastri has won four opening seven races, with the early momentum on his side.

Herbert believes Piastri has a “mental edge” over Norris, citing how the Australian handles the post-race cooldown room.

“It is not just Max Verstappen who has a mental edge over Lando Norris, it’s Oscar Piastri as well,” Herbert told Fruity King.

“Both of them are trying to play a very similar game, which is to tell Lando,’ We are better than you. You’re not worthy to be able to beat us.’

“The only way he can overcome that is by consistently producing those fast lap times and those fast race performances as he did last year.

“But it’s those little mistakes that have been coming into play that little bit more and it’s trying to iron that out.

“Is that pressure? Possibly. But if it is pressure, that’s just where you’ve got to be able to, like Max does and like Oscar seems to be able to do at the moment, is when it hits his shoulder it just ricochets off.

“He’s going to get that battering from Max, who loves to play his little games, but also he’s going to be getting that on the other side of the garage from Oscar. So, he’s actually getting it in stereo, but it’s about blanking it off. That’s what the greats always do.

“Even when you see the guys in that cooldown room at the end, Oscar is so confident in that room. Sometimes it’s very, very subtle, but he’s sending a message, ‘I’m better than you.’”

McLaren reveal new livery for Monaco

Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, McLaren have unveiled a new livery.

Dubbed a “Riviera-inspired livery enhancement,” it marks OKX’s European market launch and makes reference to McLaren’s M7A race car.

The revised McLaren livery

The McLaren M7A delivered the team’s first F1 win with Bruce McLaren in 1968 and debuted the team’s iconic papaya livery.

This livery will be run in Monaco and Spain.

Norris and Piastri will also wear white-themed race suits for the upcoming races.