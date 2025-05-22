Lewis Hamilton voices concern over 2026 F1 rules: ‘It’s not going in the right direction’

Lewis Hamilton has raised concerns about F1’s new rules in 2026, admitting he doesn’t think “it’s going in the right direction”.

In 2026, F1 are introducing new regulations to make cars slightly smaller and lighter, with a greater emphasis on electrical power on the power unit side.

There will also be active aerodynamics, which are expected to impact wheel-to-wheel racing significantly.

Several drivers and team personnel have already questioned the new rules after initial tests on the simulator.

Hamilton voiced his opinion on the new rules when speaking to Sky Italia at Imola.

“I don’t think it’s going in the right direction, personally,” Hamilton said.

“Maybe I’ll be surprised next year. Maybe we arrive and the cars are really nice.”

He added: “With the direction we’re going, we’re going slower. The cars are getting heavier.

“I mean, next year, I guess they are getting lighter, but this generation of car is the heaviest car that I’ve raced. For me, I miss the sound. When you hear a V12 Ferrari, it’s like, it’s the passion.

“Soon as we started with V6s — whilst it’s a good direction to go for the world in terms of sustainability, I think it’s been positive in that respect. But you can’t get away with the fact that the sound is not the same as it was when you watch Michael Schumacher’s car from 2003 come past, and it’s like, ‘ah!’”

Hamilton reflects on ‘busy’ start to Ferrari career

Hamilton has opened up about how busy life has been since moving to Ferrari.

While on-track results haven't lived up to expectations, Hamilton admitted the pressure is the highest it has ever been.

“This year, it’s been the busiest first half of the season I’ve ever had,” he added.

“The pressure, for sure, has been the highest, and the expectation for myself from everyone wanting so much.

“But when you’re faced with the reality is that we’re not fighting currently for the World Championship in terms of pure pace.

“My first year at Mercedes, the first six months were difficult, too. It just wasn’t as big a hype as here, because this is Ferrari.

“The direction that I pushed the car and the setup worked well in China, and then we have to pull back on some things, and we’ve not been able to get there since.”