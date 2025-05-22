Lewis Hamilton reveals “incredible” sight after Monday morning Ferrari sim session

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he and Ferrari will test some new ideas to try and improve on their qualifying form at this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion secured his best result of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, having staged an impressive recovery drive from 12th on the grid to finish fourth.

Not only did it mark Hamilton’s best result in a grand prix for Ferrari, it was also the first time he finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc on a Sunday, who has largely held the upper hand this year.

Qualifying has proved to be Ferrari’s biggest weakness in 2025, with Hamilton and Leclerc suffering a disastrous double Q2 elimination at the team’s first race in Italy last time out at Imola.

Hamilton visited Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters on Monday straight after the race as the Italian outfit continue their work to address their performance deficit over one lap.

“So I was in the simulator on Monday, I was in nice and early in the morning,” Hamilton said on Thursday in Monaco, where Crash.net are present in the paddock.

“It’s really incredible to see the engineers and the mechanics, it does not stop. They go home on the Sunday night and then they are in the factory the next day. It just does not stop, they’re churning through the data.

“There's lots of lots of positives as we said last weekend to take from it. There’s still areas that we need to improve on. Qualifying has been our big weakness this year.

“We’re not extracting the performance from the tyres and that’s something we are working on. I had some ideas, the team had some ideas, and so we will try those this weekend.

“It’s not the best place to try those things but we will try to make a step in qualifying. It’s a natural progression over the year.

“I’m feeling more at home in the team, things work differently here. They've never had anyone like me here, and so it's been challenging on both sides.

"But we're really finding harmony I think in the way that we're moving forwards. I hope that that starts to reflect.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘learning something new’ every weekend

The 40-year-old Briton spoke about his continuing adaptation to life at Ferrari as he looks to put his early struggles behind him.

“Every weekend is something new,” Hamilton explained. “Like last weekend was the first time I've been to a European race, seeing the truck, finding my room, getting accustomed to a new layout.

“This weekend walking into the garage it's all red, it's the first time I've been in Monaco… I’ve never been in the Ferrari garage in Monaco. I’ve always walked past it, I always wondered what it'd be like to be in the team. I just didn't see it until now and it’s awesome.

“I have for years always wondered what a Ferrari would feel like around this track. Even my first year I think the Ferraris were very strong. Obviously Charles in the last few years has been rapid here.

“You can see the car works a lot different to what I had driven in the past. How that reflects this weekend I don't know but I'm definitely excited to experience it.”