Ferrari and McLaren unveil car tweaks to tackle unique F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari and McLaren are among the teams to unveil tweaks designed to master the unique F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

This weekend’s spectacle in Monte Carlo is known for its tight street circuit which makes overtaking difficult.

The new two-stop mandatory rule is set to mix up the pecking order.

Ferrari have made a series of adjustments to the SF-25 of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to cater to the circuit.

Front suspension and front corner updates are modifications to trackrod and suspension fairings and FBD scoop clearance. They explain: “Monaco specific front suspension and corner modifications to allow for greater single wheel angle necessary on this particular circuit layout.”

Beam wing and rear wing updates are to create higher downforce.

Ferrari say: “Introduction of more loaded Top and Lower Rear Wing main and flap profiles, carried over from 2024. This is track specific, with the aim to cover the low aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the Monaco street circuit.”

McLaren tweaks for F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris

Constructors’ champions McLaren also have modifications to their car.

They explain: “A medium-high Downforce Rear Wing sitting between the medium and high downforce Rear Wing assemblies has been made available for this track, featuring an efficient reduction in Drag compared to the high downforce wing.

“In order to ensure the high downforce Rear Wing assembly is suitable across multiple circuits, a Beam wing with medium-high level of load has been designed alongside the aforementioned assembly.

“A Beam wing with a medium level of load has been designed.”

McLaren explain their front suspension tweak: “In order to deal with the unique cornering challenges that this circuit brings, the front suspension geometry has been modified.”

And they have changed their front corner, saying: “Given the significant brake cooling demand of this circuit, an option to increase brake cooling on the front axle is available to deploy should this be required.”

What updates have Red Bull brought to Monaco?

Red Bull have made changes to their rear wing, the front suspension, and the front corner.

“The Monaco circuit rearwards aerodynamic load and the enlarged rear wing plus beam wing provides this at the lower car speeds encountered,” Red Bull explain.

“To attain greater steering lock, the lower wishbone fairing has been altered to clear the wheel.

“To attain the necessary cooling for the front brakes, a larger exit duct is available with a consequential trim to the gaitor sealing the upper wishbone.”

Aston Martin have made circuit-specific updates to their front wing, rear wing and rear corner.

Alpine have tweaked their rear wing and beam wing but also bring a performance update to their front suspension.

“This modification to the front suspension increases the road wheel angle,” Alpine explain. “This modification is needed for the specific circuit characteristics.”

Haas unveiled a trio of performance upgrades to their rear wing, beam wing and front suspension.

Racing Bulls have front corner, beam wing and rear wing updates.

Williams similarly have rear wing, beam wing, front suspension and front corner changes.

Sauber modify their rear wing and front corner.

Mercedes are the sole team with no changes to their car for the Monaco Grand Prix.