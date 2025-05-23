Explained: New F1 Monaco Grand Prix rule - and Lewis Hamilton's verdict

This weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix features a new rule which should add an extra layer of drama.

The event will become a mandatory two-stop grand prix in a significant change for F1 teams and drivers.

Usually, at a dry Monaco Grand Prix, the only requirement for drivers is to use two slick tyre compounds which is achievable with one pit stop.

This weekend, the rule-change means drivers must use three tyre compounds so must stop in the pits twice.

It is expected to cause more excitement and drama in the tight street circuit, where it is difficult to overtake.

What is the penalty for breaking new rule at F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton

“Unless the race is suspended and cannot be restarted, failure to comply with these requirements will result in the disqualification of the relevant driver from the race results,” explains Article 30.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

“For the race in Monaco, if the race is suspended and cannot be restarted, 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who did not, when required to do so, use at least two specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race, or who did not use at least three sets of tyres of any specification during the race.

“Furthermore, an additional 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who used only one set of tyres of any specification during the race.”

What does Lewis Hamilton think about new rule at F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

“It will be interesting,” Lewis Hamlton said. “I have no idea how it will affect us.

“I am glad it is something new. Every year we come to Monaco and we get the same result - a one-stop.

“This time we’re forced to do two, and we have to decide whether to do it early or late in the race.

“It throws a spanner into the mix. Hopefully it makes it more exciting than it already is.”

F1 drivers have their say on Monaco Grand Prix two-stop rule

Oscar Piastri said: “It will still be important to qualify well, that will help your race a lot.

“It will be a different race around here. We won’t see much overtaking but, from a strategic point of view, it will be busy.”

Max Verstappen said: “It can go both ways. It could be straightforward or go crazy if Safety Cars come into play.

“It will spice it up. Normally with a one-stop, you have a good pitstop, everything is fine, and you just drive to the end.

“This can create something different with people gambling and guessing.”

Lando Norris said: “Monaco is special because you focus on qualifying.

“It doesn’t change a lot, it changes Sunday, but not before that.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli said: “It can bring more action to the track because you can differentiate strategies, you can play more with tyres and pitstops.”

George Russell said: “It is definitely an opportunity.”

Fernando Alonso said: “It gives hope after Saturday night. Normally in Monaco on Saturday, the positions are locked.”

Alex Albon said: “We are doing this to shake it up. The worry is that it does not shake it up, and everybody goes to the pits, then uses Lap 2, 3 and 4 to push. Talk to every strategist, we don’t know how it will play out yet.

“The biggest thing for us, in the midfield, is how teammates help teammates.”