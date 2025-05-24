Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’

“He’s now head of the Alpine team and running it. And those decisions have been made, as I said, don’t agree. I don’t think it’s the right thing, he’s back.

Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore

Johnny Herbert disagrees with Flavio Briatore’s return to F1 as Alpine’s executive advisor, with the Italian now effectively running the team.

Following Oliver Oakes’ departure after the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine have no official team principal.

However, Briatore has been instrumental in several key Alpine decisions over the past 12 months.

The 75-year-old pushed for Alpine to abandon their engine project for 2026 and become a Mercedes customer team.

Briatore had been vocal about signing Franco Colapinto at the start of the year.

Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards.

Briatore’s return last year was widely criticised.

Briatore was banned from F1 after he was found guilty of race fixing during his time at Renault.

Speaking to Hochgepokert.com, Herbert criticised Briatore’s return and how his decisions could mentally damage a driver’s career.

“I didn’t agree when Flavio Briatore came back, and I still don’t agree that he’s back; but he is back and he’s in the battle,” Herbert said.

“He’s now head of the Alpine team and running it. And those decisions have been made, as I said, don’t agree. I don’t think it’s the right thing, he’s back.

“If Briatore is someone who gets Sergio Perez at Alpine and Perez does a good job and then Flavio gets on his side, he’d be in a very strong position. If it doesn’t go well, you’ll have exactly what’s happened with Jack Doohan.

“That is always going to be part of what Flavio does. He will always choose one.

“He’s one who has always done that and that’s where it can be very damaging for the driver’s career but also justmentally.”

Why was Briatore banned from F1?

Briatore was found guilty of race fixing at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately in Singapore, resulting in a Safety Car.

This effectively allowed Fernando Alonso to win the race.

Allegations emerged after Renault sacked Piquet Jr. in the middle of 2009.

Briatore and Pat Symonds were forced to leave the team ahead of the 2009 Singapore GP and were charged with conspiracy and race rigging.

The team itself were handed a disqualification from F1, which was suspended for two years pending any further rule infringements.

Briatore was banned from all FIA-sanctioned events for life, while Symonds was banned for five years.

Symonds returned to F1 with Williams several years later.

Briatore has remained around the F1 paddock in recent years, ultimately returning as Alpine’s executive advisor. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar News
6m ago
Roger Penske owning IndyCar “hinders its legitimacy” - James Hinchcliffe
Roger Penske
F1 News
13m ago
Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
37m ago
How to watch British MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here
Joan Mir
F1 News
40m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Monaco
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jack Miller gives update on MotoGP 2026 talks: “Do I have anything else lined up?"
Jack Miller, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
13h ago
Marc Marquez Friday MotoGP fall: “I would say just give up, but the instinct…”
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
13h ago
Off track “b*****t” not affecting Marco Bezzecchi on track at British MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
13h ago
Franco Morbidelli denies he “frequently” breaks rule after slow riding penalty
Franco Morbidelli
MotoGP Feature
13h ago
Marc Marquez facing Qatar-level challenge in British MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
13h ago
Lewis Hamilton targets “subtle” changes after 0.1s Turn 1 loss in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton