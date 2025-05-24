Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’

Johnny Herbert disagrees with Flavio Briatore’s return to F1 as Alpine’s executive advisor, with the Italian now effectively running the team.

Following Oliver Oakes’ departure after the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine have no official team principal.

However, Briatore has been instrumental in several key Alpine decisions over the past 12 months.

The 75-year-old pushed for Alpine to abandon their engine project for 2026 and become a Mercedes customer team.

Briatore had been vocal about signing Franco Colapinto at the start of the year.

Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards.

Briatore’s return last year was widely criticised.

Briatore was banned from F1 after he was found guilty of race fixing during his time at Renault.

Speaking to Hochgepokert.com, Herbert criticised Briatore’s return and how his decisions could mentally damage a driver’s career.

“I didn’t agree when Flavio Briatore came back, and I still don’t agree that he’s back; but he is back and he’s in the battle,” Herbert said.

“He’s now head of the Alpine team and running it. And those decisions have been made, as I said, don’t agree. I don’t think it’s the right thing, he’s back.

“If Briatore is someone who gets Sergio Perez at Alpine and Perez does a good job and then Flavio gets on his side, he’d be in a very strong position. If it doesn’t go well, you’ll have exactly what’s happened with Jack Doohan.

“That is always going to be part of what Flavio does. He will always choose one.

“He’s one who has always done that and that’s where it can be very damaging for the driver’s career but also justmentally.”

Why was Briatore banned from F1?

Briatore was found guilty of race fixing at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately in Singapore, resulting in a Safety Car.

This effectively allowed Fernando Alonso to win the race.

Allegations emerged after Renault sacked Piquet Jr. in the middle of 2009.

Briatore and Pat Symonds were forced to leave the team ahead of the 2009 Singapore GP and were charged with conspiracy and race rigging.

The team itself were handed a disqualification from F1, which was suspended for two years pending any further rule infringements.

Briatore was banned from all FIA-sanctioned events for life, while Symonds was banned for five years.

Symonds returned to F1 with Williams several years later.

Briatore has remained around the F1 paddock in recent years, ultimately returning as Alpine’s executive advisor.