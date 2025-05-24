Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting duck” in Monaco F1 GP after qualifying 12th

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting” duck in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after qualifying a distant 12th on the grid.

Tsunoda was in strong form heading into the grid-deciding session on Saturday, having finished inside the top 10 in final practice at Monte Carlo.

But although only 13 drivers took part in the Q2 session, with both Mercedes cars forced out due to unrelated issues, Tsunoda failed to secure a berth in the final part of qualifying.

The 25-year-old appeared angry with Red Bull over team radio in the immediate aftermath of his Q2 elimination, although it wasn’t clear what exactly he was incensed about.

Speaking afterwards in the media pen, the Japanese driver said he had the pace to keep up with his F1 teammate Max Verstappen - who qualified fifth - over the weekend.

“The pace was there throughout the week,” he said.” Apart from the sessions that I always got traffic or didn’t get a lap, I was running pretty close with Max.

“So that shows the pace was there, the focus was there. Also was a very clean race week. So very frustrating again.

He added: “The car was better. [In FP3], I didn't really have any lap on the softs. But even though I had flat-spotted the medium compound I was running very close with Max. It was pretty good.”

With overtaking opportunities limited around the tight and twisty streets of Monaco, Tsunoda is bracing himself for a difficult race for himself on Sunday.

Asked what he feels about starting in the midfield, Tsunoda added: “Some teams in front are going to do something interesting stuff. I don't think it's gonna be straightforward. It's hard to predict as well. I will do my best.

“To be honest in this position you are almost a sitting duck, a sitting passenger almost to the car behind.

“I will try to overtake but there's always risks here as well. If I see an opportunity, I will go for it.”