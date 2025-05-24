Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting duck” in Monaco F1 GP after qualifying 12th

Yuki Tsunoda gave a bleak outlook after a tough qualifying at the Principality.

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting” duck in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after qualifying a distant 12th on the grid.

Tsunoda was in strong form heading into the grid-deciding session on Saturday, having finished inside the top 10 in final practice at Monte Carlo.

But although only 13 drivers took part in the Q2 session, with both Mercedes cars forced out due to unrelated issues, Tsunoda failed to secure a berth in the final part of qualifying.

The 25-year-old appeared angry with Red Bull over team radio in the immediate aftermath of his Q2 elimination, although it wasn’t clear what exactly he was incensed about.

Speaking afterwards in the media pen, the Japanese driver said he had the pace to keep up with his F1 teammate Max Verstappen - who qualified fifth - over the weekend.

“The pace was there throughout the week,” he said.” Apart from the sessions that I always got traffic or didn’t get a lap, I was running pretty close with Max.

“So that shows the pace was there, the focus was there. Also was a very clean race week. So very frustrating again.

He added: “The car was better. [In FP3], I didn't really have any lap on the softs. But even though I had flat-spotted the medium compound I was running very close with Max. It was pretty good.”

With overtaking opportunities limited around the tight and twisty streets of Monaco, Tsunoda is bracing himself for a difficult race for himself on Sunday.

Asked what he feels about starting in the midfield, Tsunoda added: “Some teams in front are going to do something interesting stuff. I don't think it's gonna be straightforward. It's hard to predict as well. I will do my best.

“To be honest in this position you are almost a sitting duck, a sitting passenger almost to the car behind.

“I will try to overtake but there's always risks here as well. If I see an opportunity, I will go for it.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
7m ago
Fiery Pedro Acosta claims: ‘KTM are f***ing winners, but big MotoGP step needed soon’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
16m ago
Alex Marquez has “a great opportunity” to win British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 Feature
20m ago
Five winners and five losers from F1 Monaco GP qualifying
Kimi Antonelli's wrecked Mercedes
F1 News
34m ago
Lewis Hamilton "feeling more at one" with Ferrari F1 car at Monaco
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton receives grid penalty for Monaco GP after impeding Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
56m ago
Lance Stroll hit with an F1 grid penalty that he won’t serve in Monaco GP
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
F1 News
57m ago
Oscar Piastri ‘hit more walls than ever’ in messy Monaco GP F1 Weekend
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez’s brutal British MotoGP sprint assessment: “I am the problem”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton block incident: “It’s more the team’s fault”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting duck” in Monaco F1 GP after qualifying 12th
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull