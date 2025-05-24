Oscar Piastri ‘hit more walls than ever’ in messy Monaco GP F1 Weekend

Oscar Piastri lamented the number of times he’s brushed the walls during a “pretty messy” F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Piastri is set to start Sunday’s race in Monaco from third on the grid.

Throughout qualifying, Piastri looked like he was on the back foot relative to McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri couldn’t improve enough on his final run to beat Charles Leclerc.

Norris found more time in the final sector to pip Leclerc to pole by just a tenth.

Piastri has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025 F1 season, winning four of the opening seven races.

While the momentum has mainly been on his side, Norris will be confident of reducing Piastri’s lead after taking a crucial pole position.

Reflecting on qualifying, Piastri said: “I think I’ve hit more walls this weekend than I have in my whole career, so it’s been untidy.

“Yeah, just been struggling to get into the groove a bit, I think in qualifying I was much happier with things and I felt pretty good. But, yeah, we’ve been doing some digging this weekend, and to come out with this result is a decent effort.

“I think to beat Lando today was going to be tough, so well done, well done to him.

“It’s been a pretty messy weekend so far, so to come out with a lap that I thought was pretty good and third is a decent result.”

Piastri’s F1 title lead under threat

There’s no doubt that so far this season Piastri has been the stronger McLaren driver.

After his disappointing home race in Australia, where he ran wide onto the grass before being beached at the penultimate corner for over a minute, Piastri has responded well.

Piastri responded with a victory at the Chinese Grand Prix as McLaren took a 1-2 finish.

While Max Verstappen was victorious in Japan, Piastri went on to take a hat-trick of wins in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami.

Piastri out-qualified Norris at Imola - but an early pit stop which forced him onto a two-stop strategy didn’t work in his favour.

With Norris seemingly getting more comfortable with the MCL39 after a difficult start to the season, especially in qualifying, Piastri will have to hit back again soon.