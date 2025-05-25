Lando Norris produced 'cold-blooded' drive in statement Monaco F1 win

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Lando Norris deserves high praise for his victory at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Briton won the prestigious F1 race for the first time in his career with a calm and controlled drive to fend off local hero Charles Leclerc and convert pole position into an impressive second victory of the season.

Despite the threat of potential jeopardy being created by a new rule forcing drivers to make two pit stops in a bid to spice up racing in Monaco, Norris kept his cool to deliver McLaren’s first win at the Principality since 2008.

McLaren team boss Stella described Norris as being “cold-blooded” in how he executed his weekend in Monte Carlo.

“I think Lando kept the high standards, the quality of execution and the lucidity that he has had throughout the weekend,” Stella told media including Crash.net.

“He was faster from lap one in practice one and he kept building from lap one in practice one to capitalise on a pole position.

“And today, he went through various situations which required cold blood. Especially, I think the most stressful moment was when he went for the second time through the back markers, knowing that we could have called him in and he stayed very lucid. No panic, he came in.

“So, I really think that Lando deserves to be praised for a very, very well managed and executed weekend. And I think this is just the start of many more coming in the future.”

Norris resisted late pressure from Leclerc

A turning point in Norris’s season?

Norris’s statement victory was his first since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and sees him reduce McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead in the championship down to three points.

Piastri finished third with Norris the quicker McLaren driver in Monaco as he beat the Australian for the second weekend in a row.

Asked if the win represents a turning point in Norris’s season, Stella replied: “I don't want to think about a turning point.

“I think the journey that we are going through with Lando, which is the counterpart of a journey that we are going through with Oscar, they are simply different in terms of what we are doing.

“Because the two drivers are in different phases, or were in different phases, and because of the characteristics and the opportunities to work on. So, this is a journey that is not changed by one stage of the journey.

“Certainly, this one can help a lot with the consolidation of the work that we have done. It shows that when you put together and you pull off good work, and you believe in this work, then you see the results.

“So, I think this can cement what we have done so far, but for me we are nowhere near at the final destination.

“But for Lando and Oscar, the talent that we have available, that can be exploited, is still at the start of the journey. I think this is a very exciting journey.”