Toto Wolff hints “conservative” Ferrari could benefit from flexi-wing clampdown

Could Ferrari benefit from the FIA's flexi-wing clampdown at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that Ferrari could potentially benefit most from the upcoming F1 flexi-wing clampdown due to their “conservative” design.

The FIA is imposing stricter load tests on the front wing starting with this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Flexible bodywork has been an ongoing saga since last year, particularly since accusations around McLaren’s rear wing surfaced following Oscar Piastri’s win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

While the impact of the new tests is still unclear, some teams have been pushing the boundaries further with aeroelasticity.

Speaking after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, Wolff described Ferrari’s front wing design as the “most conservative”.

If the stricter tests have a significant impact on the pecking order, Ferrari could benefit the most.

“I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings,” Wolff said as quoted by Sky F1.

“What it’s going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at. I’m not sure it will, but another angle of curiosity and I don’t know how it’s going to go.”

Wolff ‘intrigued’ by FIA changes

Mercedes have endured a tough couple of races.

At Imola, they lacked race pace, while the timing of the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car didn’t work in their favour.

A torrid qualifying in Monaco left George Russell 14th on the grid following a technical issue.

Kimi Antonelli crashed in Q1, leaving him 15th.

Mercedes were caught out by Racing Bulls and Williams’ tactics in the race, meaning neither Russell nor Antonelli picked up a point.

In his preview for Mercedes ahead of the weekend in Barcelona, Wolff said:  “We will be looking to get back on track in Barcelona this weekend.

“It is a circuit that provides a good test of a car, with a mixture of low, medium, and high-speed corners. That will be useful for assessing our recent updates and our position relative to our competitors as we move into the second third of the season.

“With 16 races left, there is a long way to go. The team is still pushing to find performance and this weekend’s updated front wing technical directive will provide another level of intrigue.

“We are focused on ourselves though and looking forward to having the opportunity to do a better job than we have done at the last two races.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
George Russell penalty for corner cut raises concern for rival F1 team
George Russell
F1 News
16m ago
Damon Hill hails F1 rookie’s “emotional strength” after setbacks in 2025
Isack Hadjar
WSBK News
25m ago
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso
IndyCar News
1h ago
Alex Palou sets record straight on F1 dream after winning Indy 500
Indy 500

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso: Max Verstappen can do “special things” like Adrian Newey
Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen
IndyCar News
1h ago
Doug Boles admits “difficult conversations” after Indy500 controversies
Indy 500
IndyCar News
2h ago
Tom Brady reacts to Indy 500 boos with a brutal put-down
Jimmie Johnson and Tom Brady
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle praises “under-the-radar” F1 star after “outstanding” Monaco GP drive
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff hints “conservative” Ferrari could benefit from flexi-wing clampdown
Lewis Hamilton