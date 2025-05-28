Toto Wolff hints “conservative” Ferrari could benefit from flexi-wing clampdown

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that Ferrari could potentially benefit most from the upcoming F1 flexi-wing clampdown due to their “conservative” design.

The FIA is imposing stricter load tests on the front wing starting with this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Flexible bodywork has been an ongoing saga since last year, particularly since accusations around McLaren’s rear wing surfaced following Oscar Piastri’s win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

While the impact of the new tests is still unclear, some teams have been pushing the boundaries further with aeroelasticity.

Speaking after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, Wolff described Ferrari’s front wing design as the “most conservative”.

If the stricter tests have a significant impact on the pecking order, Ferrari could benefit the most.

“I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings,” Wolff said as quoted by Sky F1.

“What it’s going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at. I’m not sure it will, but another angle of curiosity and I don’t know how it’s going to go.”

Wolff ‘intrigued’ by FIA changes

Mercedes have endured a tough couple of races.

At Imola, they lacked race pace, while the timing of the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car didn’t work in their favour.

A torrid qualifying in Monaco left George Russell 14th on the grid following a technical issue.

Kimi Antonelli crashed in Q1, leaving him 15th.

Mercedes were caught out by Racing Bulls and Williams’ tactics in the race, meaning neither Russell nor Antonelli picked up a point.

In his preview for Mercedes ahead of the weekend in Barcelona, Wolff said: “We will be looking to get back on track in Barcelona this weekend.

“It is a circuit that provides a good test of a car, with a mixture of low, medium, and high-speed corners. That will be useful for assessing our recent updates and our position relative to our competitors as we move into the second third of the season.

“With 16 races left, there is a long way to go. The team is still pushing to find performance and this weekend’s updated front wing technical directive will provide another level of intrigue.

“We are focused on ourselves though and looking forward to having the opportunity to do a better job than we have done at the last two races.”