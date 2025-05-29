Alex Albon reveals George Russell picked ‘most expensive thing’ in post-Monaco dinner

An expensive dinner outing for Alex Albon

Alex Albon revealed that George Russell picked the “most expensive thing” on the menu in a pricey dinner date following the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Albon and Russell had dinner after the race in Monte Carlo after their heated on-track clash in the principality.

Russell was frustrated behind Albon, who was deliberately driving slow to give teammate Carlos Sainz a pit stop gap.

Due to Monaco’s new two-stop rule, Racing Bulls and Williams deployed this tactic.

With Albon driving so slowly, Russell took matters into his own hands by intentionally cutting the Nouvelle Chicane to get ahead.

Even though Russell received a hefty drive-through penalty, it benefitted his race due to Albon’s slow driving.

The pair went for dinner afterwards, with Albon picking up the bill.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, in Barcelona, Albon shed light on their dinner outing.

“Great. He ordered the most expensive thing on the menu. He did actually. It was the lobster pasta but he skipped on desserts so it kind of equalled out,” Albon said. “It was good. It was a fun evening.”

Albon felt inclined to pay for it after making it a “miserable” race for the likes of Russell in Monaco.

“I did pay, yes. I should pay. That was miserable, that race and we had something to play in it so at least it felt like we had something going but for the others it was a bit worse, but yes,” he added.

Albon was then asked whether drivers talk about F1 and racing in general over dinner.

“No, honestly, there’s very little talk about racing,” he explained.

“There’s not much talk about racing outside of the racing. Not too much. We do talk about it and honestly to going into a point, it seems tricky to know what to really do to improve some of that racing that we saw. I do think it was worth a try and I think collectively all of us - teams and drivers - thought the two-stop should create something but it moved the goalposts a little bit.

“We will need to have another reconsideration of how we can improve some of the racing.” 

