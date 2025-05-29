Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto back Alpine’s title aspirations for F1’s new rules era

Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have backed the team’s claim that it could fight for the title in the next Formula 1 rules cycle.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Alpine’s de facto boss Flavio Briatore said that the French F1 squad can target race wins when the new rules come into force next year, before fighting for championships as early as 2027.

Alpine, which is owned by Renault, has not won a race since Esteban Ocon’s triumph at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The team ended last season sixth in the constructors' standings, having struggled with an overweight car at the beginning of the year.

However, the 2026 regulation overhaul—featuring sweeping changes to both chassis and power unit specifications—could disrupt the established pecking order and provide a fresh opportunity for teams like Alpine.

In preparation, the French manufacturer has made major changes to its Formula 1 programme. Most notably, the team has decided to drop its in-house power unit project in favour of customer engines from Mercedes, aiming to streamline development and improve competitiveness.

Gasly, who joined Alpine in 2023 after a long stint at AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso, said he shares Briatore’s vision for the next era of F1.

“I think we align [on the targets],” he told reporters including Crash.net. “I talk a lot with Flavio.

“As a team we are all aware of the opportunities that the new regulation brings. We probably know that it's our best chance and best shot as a team over the last 10-12 years.

“It's a complete revamp, you start from a completely new page. It’s gonna be a change of PU which is obviously a big thing for the team.

“Trying the car in the stimulator it's very different to what we're seeing now.

“So I think it's a great challenge, a technical challenge for our team.

“I can see that the staff and the experience and the processes we are putting in place at the factory are much better than when I joined in 2023, so there is everything to bring that optimism into the team and being aware that and being aware that clearly there is that huge opportunity that we must seize from next year on.”

Colapinto also stated that Alpine is working hard at its factory in Enstone to build a new car for 2026, when both the chassis and engine regulations will be revamped.

He also acknowledged Briatore’s leadership following the surprise resignation of team principal Olives Oakes earlier this month.

Asked if Alpine’s goals are realistic, Colapinto said: “Yeah, I think [so]. No one really knows [what will happen next year].

“When you go into 2026 with new cars and new regulations, it's tricky to exactly know where the teams are gonna be at.

“But I'm sure we are doing a great job. In the factory, the guys are working super hard to try and focus on the 2026 car.

“It's very exciting when something new comes and all that work and all that development starts again. So back in Enstone, it's gonna be really, really busy and the boys are working really hard to try and get the best quality possible for next year.

“I think some great change is going on in the team to focus on 2026, and it definitely gonna be a step forward.

“Hopefully fighting for podiums, as Flavio said. He is driving the team forward very well and yeah, just focusing on the right areas.”