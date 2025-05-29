EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Bortoleto on his ‘clear the air’ chat with Helmut Marko

Gabriel Bortoleto reveals 'clear the air' chat with Red Bull's Helmut Marko.

Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto says he and Helmut Marko have put their spat behind them after a chat in the F1 paddock.

Red Bull advisor Marko caused a stir when he branded Sauber rookie Bortoleto as only a “B-grade" driver ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Responding to Marko’s remarks about his ability, Bortoleto, who enjoyed back-to-back championship success in Formula 3 and Formula 2 prior to his F1 promotion, vowed to “prove him wrong” and make him “regret what he said”.

At the Chinese Grand Prix in April, F1 journalist Julianne Cerasoli spotted Bortoleto and Marko having a chat in the Shanghai paddock.

Speaking to Crash.net as part of an exclusive interview at the Spanish Grand Prix, Bortoleto confirmed that he and Marko did clear the air.

In China Bortoleto introduced himself to Marko, who informed the 20-year-old Brazilian that his comments had been taken out of context by the press.

“Helmut said something at the beginning of the year. We actually spoke after that, so everything is cleared,” Bortoleto told Crash.net in Barcelona.

“I think what he said was took a bit out of context. It was not exactly like that. I’m okay with that.”

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Bortoleto sure he’s already proved people wrong

Bortoleto is currently last in the drivers’ championship and is yet to score a point, while experienced Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg grabbed six in the wet and wild Melbourne opener.

Driving for the F1 team that finished last in 2024, Bortoleto was always going to face a struggle to showcase his talents in a car which currently lacks the pace to reach the top-10. 

Nevertheless, Bortoleto is confident he has already “proved a lot of people wrong”.

“People will always think you are good or bad. It doesn’t matter. What’s important is that inside yourself you do your best,” he said.

“My team is happy with the job I’m doing so far, I believe, and I’m glad for that. And that’s the only thing I need to prove.

“I don’t need to prove anything else to anyone. I know the job I am doing right now and it’s good. I’m sure I proved a lot of people wrong already.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
32m ago
Lando Norris dismisses “silly” title race narrative: “We’re racing Max every weekend”
Lando Norris
F1 News
36m ago
F1 flexi-wing clampdown won’t affect teams as much as people claim, says Carlos Sainz
Williams front wing
F1 News
1h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto back Alpine’s title aspirations for F1’s new rules era
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
F1 News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Bortoleto on his ‘clear the air’ chat with Helmut Marko
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson on Yuki Tsunoda’s F1 struggles: It doesn’t make it any better for me
Liam Lawson, Red Bull

More News

RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness confident “lap times will come” at 2025 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
3h ago
Alex Albon reveals George Russell picked ‘most expensive thing’ in post-Monaco dinner
Alex Albon
WSBK News
3h ago
World Superbike winner back in top class with Yamaha
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, World Superbikes
IndyCar News
3h ago
Pato O’Ward’ “feeling bad for fans” after “boring” Indy 500
Pato O'Ward, McLaren
F1 News
4h ago
Red Bull told ‘they’ve still got the wrong driver’ as questions raised over Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda