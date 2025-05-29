Gabriel Bortoleto says he and Helmut Marko have put their spat behind them after a chat in the F1 paddock.

Red Bull advisor Marko caused a stir when he branded Sauber rookie Bortoleto as only a “B-grade" driver ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Responding to Marko’s remarks about his ability, Bortoleto, who enjoyed back-to-back championship success in Formula 3 and Formula 2 prior to his F1 promotion, vowed to “prove him wrong” and make him “regret what he said”.

At the Chinese Grand Prix in April, F1 journalist Julianne Cerasoli spotted Bortoleto and Marko having a chat in the Shanghai paddock.

Speaking to Crash.net as part of an exclusive interview at the Spanish Grand Prix, Bortoleto confirmed that he and Marko did clear the air.

In China Bortoleto introduced himself to Marko, who informed the 20-year-old Brazilian that his comments had been taken out of context by the press.

“Helmut said something at the beginning of the year. We actually spoke after that, so everything is cleared,” Bortoleto told Crash.net in Barcelona.

“I think what he said was took a bit out of context. It was not exactly like that. I’m okay with that.”

Bortoleto sure he’s already proved people wrong

Bortoleto is currently last in the drivers’ championship and is yet to score a point, while experienced Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg grabbed six in the wet and wild Melbourne opener.

Driving for the F1 team that finished last in 2024, Bortoleto was always going to face a struggle to showcase his talents in a car which currently lacks the pace to reach the top-10.

Nevertheless, Bortoleto is confident he has already “proved a lot of people wrong”.

“People will always think you are good or bad. It doesn’t matter. What’s important is that inside yourself you do your best,” he said.

“My team is happy with the job I’m doing so far, I believe, and I’m glad for that. And that’s the only thing I need to prove.

“I don’t need to prove anything else to anyone. I know the job I am doing right now and it’s good. I’m sure I proved a lot of people wrong already.”