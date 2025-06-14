Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix after big Yuki Tsunoda penalty
This is how the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
|2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
George Russell starts from pole position in Canada for the second year in a row.
Max Verstappen will start alongside him on the front row, setting up the prospect of a thrilling start as the pair resume their rivalry following their controversial collision last time out in Spain.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is third, with the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on the second row.
Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.
Lando Norris goes from a disappointing seventh ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
Alex Albon starts ninth for Williams while Alpine's under-pressure Franco Colapinto completes the top-10.
Isack Hadjar, who had reached Q3 with another strong qualifying showing, has a three-place penalty for impeding Carlos Sainz and starts 12th.
Yuki Tsunoda will line up at the very back of the grid after getting a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions during final practice.