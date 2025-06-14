Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix after big Yuki Tsunoda penalty

How the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing

George Russell starts from pole position in Canada for the second year in a row.

Max Verstappen will start alongside him on the front row, setting up the prospect of a thrilling start as the pair resume their rivalry following their controversial collision last time out in Spain.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is third, with the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on the second row.

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Lando Norris goes from a disappointing seventh ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

Alex Albon starts ninth for Williams while Alpine's under-pressure Franco Colapinto completes the top-10.

Isack Hadjar, who had reached Q3 with another strong qualifying showing, has a three-place penalty for impeding Carlos Sainz and starts 12th.

Yuki Tsunoda will line up at the very back of the grid after getting a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions during final practice.