Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix after big Yuki Tsunoda penalty

George Russell
2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing

George Russell starts from pole position in Canada for the second year in a row. 

Max Verstappen will start alongside him on the front row, setting up the prospect of a thrilling start as the pair resume their rivalry following their controversial collision last time out in Spain. 

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is third, with the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on the second row. 

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin. 

Lando Norris goes from a disappointing seventh ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. 

Alex Albon starts ninth for Williams while Alpine's under-pressure Franco Colapinto completes the top-10. 

Isack Hadjar, who had reached Q3 with another strong qualifying showing, has a three-place penalty for impeding Carlos Sainz and starts 12th. 

Yuki Tsunoda will line up at the very back of the grid after getting a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions during final practice. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

