George Russell teases Max Verstappen over licence points after beating him to Canada pole

George Russell was keen to point out he has “a few more points” on his F1 super licence “to play with” as he looks ahead to a possible battle with Max Verstappen for the win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell stormed to a sensational pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, beating Verstappen at the death in Q3.

It means Russell and Verstappen will share the front row of the grid.

The pair were involved in a controversial clash last time out at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

After the Safety Car in Barcelona, Russell attempted an aggressive move on Verstappen into Turn 1.

Verstappen held the position by going off the track and was incorrectly instructed by Red Bull to give Russell the place back.

This led to a moment of anger from Verstappen, who collided with Russell deliberately.

As a result, Verstappen was hit with a 10-place grid penalty and three penalty points.

Verstappen is now just one penalty point away from a race suspension.

When asked about the prospect of sharing the front row with Verstappen on Sunday, Russell quipped: “We’re mates so it’s all good!

“I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with so let’s see.”

Russell labels pole lap “exhilarating”

Russell has secured the sixth pole position of his career - and the first of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old started on pole in Canada 12 months ago but couldn’t convert it into a victory.

Reflecting on his pole lap, Russell said: “Today was awesome in front of this amazing crowd as well.

“To get the pole… I mean. The last lap was probably one of the most exhilarating laps of my life. On my steering wheel you've got the delta and I just saw every corner I was going one tenth quicker, one tenth quicker.

“I got into the last corner and I was six-tenths up. I was like ‘this lap is mighty’. I crossed the line and saw we were P1.

“It was a real surprise but I was so chuffed with it.”