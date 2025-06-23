Valtteri Bottas teases F1 return with funny social media post

Valtteri Bottas has teased a return to F1 with a post on social media.

Bottas is Mercedes’ third and test driver after failing to land a full-time seat with Sauber for 2025.

The Finn hoped to remain on the grid with Sauber, but they opted to sign F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto instead.

Bottas has his eyes on a return to F1 in 2026.

Cadillac, who will become F1’s 11th team next year, are Bottas’ likeliest option.

On Monday, Bottas posted a video featuring a Cadillac road car.

In the video, Bottas was asked: “There’s two seats, do you want to sit in it?”

Bottas replied: “Not yet”.

It remains to be seen whether Bottas is hinting at an announcement or a genuine return to the grid in the future.

One quirk surrounding Bottas’ possible comeback is that he will have to serve a grid penalty.

Bottas was handed a five-place grid penalty after colliding with Kevin Magnussen during their final races at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

If Bottas lines up on the grid in 2026, he will start no higher than sixth.

The 10-time grand prix could serve it before that, given he’s a reserve driver available to Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin.

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Besides Bottas, Cadillac have several options for 2026.

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with the American team.

Perez’s financial backing and reputation in F1’s midfield make him an ideal candidate.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles alongside Max Verstappen this year have only helped Perez.

Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher are also thought to be in the running.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

