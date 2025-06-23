Ralf Schumacher claims McLaren have now made ‘internal’ decision to favour Oscar Piastri

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed McLaren have now decided “internally” to favour Oscar Piastri for this year’s world championship.

Schumacher’s claim comes after Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris failed to finish the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after running into the back of Piastri as the pair battled for fourth place on Lap 67.

Piastri has a 22-point lead over Norris in the drivers’ standings when heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher explained that Norris has “too many weaknesses” and “makes too many mistakes”.

“I believe that it is now internally decided that Piastri is the man the team will focus on in terms of the world championship,” Schumacher said.

“Lando shows too many weaknesses and makes too many mistakes, including his senseless driving into the back of Oscar in Canada.

“He has apologised and that shows what a great person he is. But it’s no use, because great people rarely win titles.”

Norris “still has the speed”

Despite Norris’ deficit in the drivers’ championship, his speed can’t be questioned.

Up until qualifying in Montreal, Norris looked to be the heavy favourite to take pole position.

The British driver then made a mistake on his first run in Q3, running wide at the final chicane.

He clattered the wall on his second lap in qualifying, leaving him seventh on the grid.

Still, Norris looked like the fastest man in the race, putting immense pressure on his teammate before their clash.

Schumacher noted that Norris was “once again” faster than Piastri, even if the result wasn’t in the British driver’s favour.

“This is the low point now because he has lost his nerve a bit,” Schumacher added.

“You have to give him one thing, he was once again faster than Piastri.

“He didn’t manage to do it in qualifying, but in the race he closed the gap and was simply better. He still has the speed, especially in the race. Norris has this sensitivity when it comes to the stress on the tyres. In [Alain] Prost’s time, one would have said ‘professor’. The only problem is in Lando’s head.”