Esteban Ocon ‘not smiling’ at Alpine’s F1 woes despite Haas move

Esteban Ocon isn’t taking pleasure from Alpine’s struggles during the 2025 F1 season.

Alpine currently sit bottom of the F1 2025 constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Alpine have not only struggled with their on-track performances.

Off-track drama continues to engulf the team.

A driver swap, another team principal change, and a high-profile CEO exit have all marred the team in 2025.

Ocon, who left the Enstone-based team in peculiar circumstances, isn’t smiling despite Alpine’s difficulties this season.

“You never smile to see someone struggling. To me, it was very clear that I wanted to come here for a very long time.

“I took my decision, it was clear that we were not aiming for the same things with the team, and that I needed a new challenge, because we were not going to go forward together. We didn’t agree on so many things, Ocon said

“And, yeah, they’ve been quick in Bahrain and some of the tracks. They are going to be working on themselves as well. In one race, you can recover the deficit that you have. So even though they are last now, it doesn’t mean that this is where they will finish.”

Ocon’s time at Alpine ended under a cloud.

After agreeing to a deal with Flavio Briatore, the Frenchman sat out the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By sitting out of Abu Dhabi, Alpine agreed to let Ocon test for his new team, Haas, in the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Despite a rocky ending, Ocon insists Alpine “will always remain a special place in my heart”.

“So, we need to keep an eye on everyone and do the best we can on our side. But yeah, I definitely feel good here.

“As I said, Alpine will always remain a special place in my heart, having the winning car at home and what we’ve achieved together, but for sure, we will erase the late part of my career there.”

Ocon has enjoyed a solid first season at Haas, scoring 22 points.