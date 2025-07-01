Bernie Ecclestone has his say on Max Verstappen's F1 future amid Mercedes interest

Ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone wants to see Max Verstappen remain at Red Bull beyond the 2025 season.

Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic amid speculation linking him to Mercedes.

Leading up to the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell revealed that conversations have taken place between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp.

While Verstappen’s Red Bull deal officially ends in 2028, it’s thought that there’s an exit clause in his contract.

Red Bull have struggled for pace relative to McLaren this year, leaving Verstappen in a distant third in the drivers’ championship.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Verstappen is only nine points ahead of Russell.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Ecclestone was asked where he’d like to see Verstappen end up.

Ecclestone believes Verstappen’s decision should stem from being “where he’s happy” before adding that he hopes he stays at Red Bull.

“I think he should be where he’s happy, wherever it’s going to be,” Ecclestone said.

“As long as that he’s happy and still performing the way he’s performing now because he’s not a guy who messes around is he?

“Obviously, we will have to wait and see.”

Will Verstappen join Mercedes?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that he’s happy with his current driver line-up.

Russell is deserving of a new Mercedes deal.

The former Williams driver has arguably been the driver of the season so far.

Russell has continued to extract the maximum from the W15 while dismantling rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli.

For Antonelli, it’s been a typical rookie season.

He’s shown flashes of pace at times but arguably hasn’t lived up to his ‘generational’ tag.

Given 2025 was always going to be a learning year, 2026 will be crucial for Antonelli, especially if Wolff is targeting Verstappen further down the line.