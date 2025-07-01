Lando Norris confident British F1 fans won’t boo title rival Oscar Piastri at Silverstone

Lando Norris is confident his home fans at the British Grand Prix won’t give McLaren teammate and F1 title rival Oscar Piastri a hostile reception.

F1 heads to Silverstone this weekend for the British GP.

Norris sits 15 points behind Piastri in the F1 drivers’ championship after the former clinched his third win of the campaign.

Norris delivered a masterclass in qualifying to take pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc by over 0.5s.

The 25-year-old showed excellent racecraft to remain ahead of Piastri following a titanic scrap at the front of the grid.

With the F1 title on the line, the stakes and tension will only get higher as the season progresses.

Speaking after his win at the Red Bull Ring, Norris was asked whether he was concerned that Piastri would receive a poor reception.

Max Verstappen has been booed in recent years amid his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

“I mean, I certainly hope that part’s not going to happen. The British fans are normally very accepting for all of us and especially for us as McLaren,” Norris explained.

“So I think the first point should be for all the fans to embrace everyone and to support everyone.”

Giving his view, Piastri added: “I don’t think so. A couple of years ago they were chanting my name in the crowd, so that was unexpected. I’m not sure I’ll quite get that again, which is fair enough.

“I feel like the fans in general this year have been a bit nicer to us. We didn’t even have Max Verstappen fans booing us today, so that was a nice change. They’ve always been very accepting of me.

“Obviously, I race for a British team, and I think they’re big fans of everything papaya and that includes both of us. I’m expecting there to be a lot more Lando fans than me fans, but that’s fair. It’s his home race as well, so I think it’ll be fine.”

Norris seeking first home victory

Hamilton is the only British driver to win in front of his home fans in the last 20 years.

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button didn’t even stand on the podium during his long career at Silverstone.

Norris has finished on the podium in the previous two British GPs, but given McLaren’s dominance this year, it’s his best chance of a win to date.

Norris doesn’t think there will be increased pressure to perform on home turf.

“Certainly, for me, I don’t think there’s any more pressure,” Norris added.

“Of course, it’s a place I want to win more than anywhere else, but it doesn’t change anything. It just puts a bit more of a smile on my face every morning when I wake up. It probably distracts me in a good way more than anything. Now I’ve got my own grandstand, and I’ve got more reasoning for different things.

“More of a positive distraction, I would say, more than a pressure. There’s pressure in every race. There’s pressure to win today, to be on pole yesterday. I don’t think I can put myself under any more pressure. That doesn’t change anything.

“More just something to look forward to, to enjoy every day, enjoy every lap, enjoy the experience, because it’s still for me an experience to have my own grandstand, to have so many of my fans there supporting me, cheering me on. Very excited for it. Kind of want to go there now, but I could do with a good sleep as well.”