Max Verstappen “complication”, Mercedes warned “things traditionally don’t end well”

Mercedes face a “complication" if they sign Max Verstappen, Will Buxton has claimed.

The former F1 presenter believes Mercedes would have a major “quandary” if they managed to successfully poach Verstappen from rivals Red Bull, as they would need to offload either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.

The problem then extends to how Verstappen's future teammate would cope alongside him. Many of his previous teammates, most recently Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez, have been unable to match him in equal machinery.

Russell is out of contract next season and is yet to be given an extension, which has only added fuel to the speculation that he could be the one to make way in the event Mercedes lured Verstappen.

Mercedes Toto Wolff has admitted to holding talks with Verstappen and is open to pairing the Dutchman alongside Russell, a scenario which could leave highly-rated Silver Arrows protege Antonelli without a drive following his rookie F1 season.

Buxton took to social media to mull over the conundrum Mercedes faces regarding their 2026 driver line-up.

What will Mercedes do?

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell

“The Max to Mercedes chat has always fascinated and confused me. There’s no questioning he’s the best driver in F1, but to make space Mercedes have a quandary,” Buxton wrote.

“They’ve invested heavily in George’s career and in preparing him for the shot at the title that 2026 could represent. He’s having probably his best year in F1. And yet Antonelli is the anointed heir, hand picked and personally guided by Toto to be the team’s long term future.

“A play for Max means either sacrificing their investment in the present or their future. But beyond that it adds an extra complication in so much as what happens to Verstappen’s teammates. Because things traditionally don’t end well. He’s so good that he doesn’t just dominate, he destroys.

“Drop George, and do you risk Kimi’s carefully curated development being derailed by the relentless brilliance of Max? Drop Kimi and you either pause his progression in a reserve role or lose him entirely, and then have to pray George doesn’t go the same way as everyone else lined up with Max.

“There’s no question every team on the grid would do anything to secure Max, he’s that good. But Mercedes have always been pragmatic. Always looked long term. Securing Max takes him away from their rivals, it further unsettles an already shaky Red Bull, but does it play only to the short term, where Mercedes have always looked further ahead?

“Of course there’s always the possibility Mercedes drops nobody and all of this talk is politicking within the wider context of contract negotiations that extend beyond Mercedes.

“There’s always the possibility that Mercedes have a very difficult decision to make. Fascinating times.”

A bombshell report by Sky Italy claims Verstappen is open to leaving Red Bull to join Mercedes and that talks have intensified ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The topic is likely to dominate the agenda during Thursday’s media day in the F1 paddock at Silverstone.