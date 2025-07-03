Truth from the Netherlands emerges about Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Mercedes has not made an official offer to Max Verstappen to join its Formula 1 team next year, contrary to recent reports, according to a journalist close to the Dutchman.

Sky Sport Italy caused a stir on Wednesday when it reported that the four-time F1 champion is “close” to joining Mercedes following what it described as “concrete negotiations” between the two parties.

The report further claimed that Verstappen had already said “yes” to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who has made several attempts to lure him away from Red Bull during the 2024 season—although his public interest had appeared to cool in recent months.

That story followed a high-profile remark from Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he said: “The best drivers want to drive the best cars. Our job is to put together the best package possible, and I think Max would look good in silver."

Verdict from the Netherlands about Max Verstappen and Mercedes rumour

However, De Telegraaf's Erik van Haren has since disputed the Sky Italy report, stating there has been no change in Verstappen’s situation.

“Many stories and rumours again surrounding Max Verstappen and Mercedes,” van Haren wrote on X.

“The interest from Mercedes is there, and that is also known, but according to my information, there is no official offer, and Verstappen has therefore not said 'yes' either.

“Factually, nothing has changed compared to last week.”

Van Haren added: “If you take the past six months into account, Verstappen has by now signed some 20 contracts with Aston Martin and Mercedes. Everything is just shouted and spread, often based on very little information.”

Verstappen’s future in F1 has been a major talking point amid a turbulent first half of the season for Red Bull.

The 27-year-old has taken just two wins from the opening 11 rounds, leaving him a distant third in the drivers’ standings. He has already conceded that he is unlikely to challenge McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for the 2025 title.

Red Bull has previously acknowledged that Verstappen’s contract includes a performance-related exit clause that could allow him to leave before the deal runs out at the end of 2028.

It is widely believed that the clause could be triggered during the summer break, depending on his position in the championship standings.

Should Verstappen opt to depart, Mercedes is seen as his most likely destination, with Wolff eager to bring him in to spearhead the team’s next era under the 2026 regulations.

Such a move would almost certainly come at the expense of George Russell, with the four-time grand prix winner’s contract expiring at the end of this year.

Despite insisting that Russell is an important member of the team, Mercedes has yet to hand him a contract for next season.

Kimi Antonelli, who made his F1 debut this season as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, is viewed as a key long-term investment by Mercedes and is expected to retain his seat.

It has even been suggested that Russell could head the other way to Red Bull if Mercedes does manage to sign Verstappen for 2026.