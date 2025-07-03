George Russell accused of being “too loyal” to Mercedes as Max Verstappen rumours swirl

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell has been “too loyal” to Mercedes amid their interest in Max Verstappen.

The biggest talking point in the F1 world is Mercedes’ rumoured interest in signing Verstappen.

While Verstappen’s current F1 contract doesn’t expire until 2028, an exit clause in his contract could see him leave the team.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Russell revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that conversations had occurred between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp.

The story has developed since then, with reports from Sky Italia claiming Verstappen has agreed to switch to Mercedes.

Reputable Dutch journalist Erik van Haren refuted this suggestion on Thursday.

Speaking to BettingLounge.co.uk, Montoya suggested that Russell hasn’t done enough in terms of looking at other teams.

”I think Russell has done a good enough job that he should have more stability than what he has right now,” Montoya said.

“But it's the luck of the draw with how things pan out, you know what I mean? It sucks sometimes, timing is so important that if you're on the wrong side of the timing, it's hard.

“Personally, I don't know if George has spoken to more people but I think if Toto would see that George started to look at options, I think they would look at George differently. I think George to a fault is maybe too loyal.

“That is really good. That is what you would expect from somebody like him but he's not getting the same treatment but hey, it's just speculations at the end of the day.”

Montoya would commit to Russell long term

George Russell has been part of the Mercedes stable since 2017.

After impressing with Williams in underperforming machinery, Russell got his chance for Mercedes at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, standing in for Lewis Hamilton, who was ruled out with coronavirus.

Russell immediately performed, out-racing teammate Valtteri Bottas, whose seat he was eyeing up in the future.

Russell would have to wait until 2022 to get his full-time chance, but it coincided with Mercedes’ downfall.

However, he out-scored Hamilton in two of their three seasons as teammates.

Given how much Mercedes have invested into Russell, Montoya thinks he should be rewarded with a longer term deal.

“If I was Toto, I would actually commit to George long-term and keep Kimi in the balance as a yeah maybe. They invested a lot in George as well and George is further along,” Montoya added

“With George they did the right thing when they brought him from Williams. He developed in Williams and then when he was ready he was brought in and when he was ready and he was better than Lewis.”