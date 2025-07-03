Aston Martin F1 reserve Felipe Drugovich to make Formula E debut

Aston Martin’s Formula 1 reserve Felipe Drugovich will make his Formula E debut in the Berlin E-Prix on 12-13 July, it has been announced.

The 2022 Formula 2 champion will stand in for Mahindra driver Nyck de Vries, who is unavailable for the two races at the Berlin Tempelhof Airport due to clashing commitments in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota.

Drugovich drove for Maserati during the last two rookie tests in Germany’s capital in 2023 and ‘24, but this is the first time he would contest a Formula E race at any venue.

"I’m very happy to confirm I will be making my Formula E debut with Mahindra Racing in Berlin," he said.

"Formula E is a championship I’ve been around for a while now; having tested on several occasions, I’m excited to now get the opportunity to race.

"Mahindra Racing is a fantastic team, one of the championship’s standout names, and it’s clear from their recent results that the new car is a significant step forward. I’m looking forward to working closely with them to prepare for Berlin, and I’m sure we can have a good weekend together."

Mahindra has experienced a renaissance of sorts following the introduction of the Gen3 Evo car at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, with the Indian team climbing from 10th in the standings last year to fifth this time.

Both de Vries and teammate Eduardo Mortara have scored a podium apiece so far in season 11.

“It’s very exciting to be able to welcome Felipe to the team for the Berlin E-Prix,” said team principal Frederic Bertrand.

“It’s been on our radar for a while now that we would need to find a solution for Berlin to substitute for Nyck.

"Felipe quickly emerged as the standout candidate, his achievements speak for themselves, and he’s been very impressive when he’s tested a Formula E car in the past.

“The benefit of having this confirmed so far in advance is that we have had plenty of time to get him fully integrated with the team, to prepare him properly for the race weekend and give him the best opportunity to go out and showcase what he can do.”

Drugovich has completed a limited run of races since winning the F2 title in 2022 and taking on a reserve role with Aston Martin.

After a full year away from active competition in 2023, he has pivoted slowly to endurance racing, taking part in both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with Cadillac.