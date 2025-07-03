Jenson Button labels Max Verstappen ‘the best ever’ amid Mercedes switch rumours

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is 'probably the best racing driver that’s ever raced in an F1 car' when discussing whether he could switch to Mercedes.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell revealed that conversations had occurred between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp.

The rumour mill has been sent into overdrive ahead of this weekend at Silverstone.

Sky Italia suggested that Verstappen had agreed to move to Mercedes.

De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren has disputed this.

He wrote on X: “Many stories and rumours again surrounding Max Verstappen and Mercedes.

“The interest from Mercedes is there, and that is also known, but according to my information, there is no official offer, and Verstappen has therefore not said ‘yes’ either.

“Factually, nothing has changed compared to last week.”

“Everyone wants” Verstappen - Button

While Max Verstappen’s F1 contract doesn’t expire until the end of 2028, it’s thought that there’s an exit clause in his deal which could see him leave the team.

Mercedes were linked with Verstappen last year as Toto Wolff sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Aston Martin are also interested in Verstappen.

The ties to Honda and Adrian Newey make it an obvious link.

However, Aston Martin’s likely competitiveness in 2026, relative to Mercedes, arguably makes the latter more probable.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Button weighed in on the Verstappen rumours.

“The good thing about the Max has in his favour is he’s probably the best racing driver that’s ever raced in a Formula 1 car,” Button said.

“My view. So everyone wants him. So it’s a nice position to be in, but it’s also tricky to really pick and choose, as you said, who’s going to be competitive next year.

“I think that Red Bull is a team that’s given him so much over the years and this car really suits his driving style. But will they be good enough next year? You know, everyone’s talking about the power units.

“The power unit of the Mercedes is very strong compared to everything else. So he wants to be in a Mercedes.”