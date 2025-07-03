Kimi Antonelli ‘not worried’ by Max Verstappen rumours: ‘Mercedes trust me’

Kimi Antonelli has shrugged off rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes, insisting he feels secure in his future with the team.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Mercedes.

Mercedes are expected to start next year’s new F1 rules with the best power unit, like they did in 2014.

As a result, Verstappen might be tempted to quit Red Bull for Mercedes in pursuit of his fifth world title.

Red Bull have only been on the decline over the past 12 months, particularly since Adrian Newey’s departure.

Red Bull sit fourth in the 2025 F1 constructors’ standings, 255 points behind McLaren.

Of the 162 points Red Bull have picked up this year, Verstappen has scored 155 of them.

Sky Italia reported that Verstappen had agreed to leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

However, this has since been refuted by reputable Dutch journalist Erik van Haren.

Antonelli addressed the rumours by speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

“Obviously there’s a lot going on. I am sure the team is doing their best to provide the best for the future as well because they’re not only looking for next year, they’re looking for the future,” Antonelli said.

‘Obviously, there’s a lot going on and a lot of talks. My goal is to try and do my best no matter what.”

“No talks with anyone else” - Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli also confirmed that he’s not in talks with any other teams.

“No, no, no. I got this opportunity from Mercedes,” he added. “There’s no talks with anyone else. I am very happy where I am and I am also quite sure with the team, also what they want from me.

“I think now, in my case, I need to do my best, minimise my mistakes and do the best job possible. I know the team has trust in me so I am not really worried.”

It’s been an up-and-down rookie campaign for Antonelli.

He scored his first career F1 podium in Canada.

Antonelli crashed Verstappen out of the opening lap of the Austrian GP last Sunday.