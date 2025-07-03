Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari talks after strategy disagreement

Lewis Hamilton has held talks with Ferrari following a strategy disagreement at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton equalled his best grand prix result for Ferrari so far this season by finishing fourth behind teammate Charles Leclerc last time out in Spielberg.

But Hamilton appeared to be unhappy with the timing of his second pit stop and pleaded with Ferrari that “I don't want to stop”. The 40-year-old Briton’s request fell on deaf ears and he ultimately stopped as requested.

Speaking to media including Crash.net ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed he had spoken with Ferrari about wanting to take more strategic risks.

Asked if he had had talks with Ferrari following the race in Austria, Hamilton replied: “Yes. Even just probably an hour ago I brought it up.

“I mentioned it after the race and then we’ve had time to reflect on it. I think the team’s view was to make sure they secured third and fourth, which is totally fine. But I said I’m not here to start fourth and finish fourth. I’m racing for every little bit that we can gain.

“In that scenario they had us exactly on the same strategy. I think we both went medium, hard, medium. I would have done medium, medium, hard so at least I was offset at the end. I never want to do the same thing as my teammate, ever.

“In that last stint for example, we were not under pressure from the cars behind. They said ‘you would have been overtaken by Charles at the end’. I said ‘well, there could have been a Safety Car’ and at that point there was no risk in taking a gamble.

“I said I don’t want to get to a point where I’m ignoring you, so what we’re doing is working on our communication. We’re still getting to know each other and how we like to operate and that’s understood.”

Hamilton praying for Silverstone ‘magic’

This weekend marks Hamilton’s first home race at Silverstone since joining Ferrari.

Last year, Hamilton claimed an emotional ninth British Grand Prix win to end a 945-day streak without victory.

Amid a disappointing start to life at Ferrari, Hamilton has for the first time in his F1 career failed to finish in the top three in the opening 10 rounds.

Asked if he is hoping for some Silverstone ‘magic’ or wet weather to boost his chances, Hamilton responded: “I’m hoping and praying, yes. There’s always magic at Silverstone.

“I don’t really have to hope for that in the sense that the crowd is incredible. It’s a very, very special place and it always provides a special race, one way or another. But I’m hoping that weather, all sorts of things can help us because we’re naturally not as quick as McLaren. If it just stays dry then they should walk the race.

“I don’t really look at those stats and things so it’s not something that effects me, or that I think about. Of course we’re at Silverstone. It would be a great place to change that, and that’s what we’re working towards.”