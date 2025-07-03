Max Verstappen dodges questions about Mercedes F1 links

Max Verstappen has dodged questions linking him with a switch to Mercedes in Formula 1 next year, insisting his situation at Red Bull remains unchanged.

Speculation about Verstappen leaving Red Bull was reignited ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix following a report from Sky Sport Italy that Mercedes has extended an offer to the Dutchman for the 2026 season.

While the four-time world champion has a valid contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, the team’s decline in form in the last 12 months has been seen as a factor that could force him to look elsewhere.

However, speaking at Silverstone on Thursday, Verstappen remained tight-lipped about his future when asked if he was seriously considering his options for next year.

“I have nothing else to add compared to what I said last week,” he told media including Crash.net.

“Now, last week we didn't have a great result. I think it was not a great weekend, but also a bit unlucky in general. I don't say of course that we will be challenging McLaren, but we could have had a decent result.

“Everything that I've said that week [about my future] is still the same. Nothing has changed from my side.”

When it was put to him that it would be risky to make a move in F1 2026, as the introduction of new regulations could tear up the form book, Verstappen added: “That's right. That's why I'm contracted to Red Bull.”

Pressed further if he can end speculation by confirming he will drive for Red Bull next season, Verstappen: “Like I said last week, that's all that I have to say about it.”

He added: “There is no decision at the moment. For me, it's not about '26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me [and to] work with the team.

“And then, of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but you know that's not me.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has openly admitted that Verstappen has a performance-based exit clause in his contract that could allow him to walk away from the team at the end of the 2025 season.

Marko hasn’t revealed the exact details of the exit clause, but it is widely believed to be relating to Verstappen’s position in the drivers’ championship heading into the summer break in August.

Verstappen wasn’t willing to share any information about the said clause, saying: “I'm not speaking about my contract.”