Max Verstappen dodges questions about Mercedes F1 links

Max Verstappen has reiterated that nothing has changed regarding his Red Bull future amid fresh reports of a Mercedes approach.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen has dodged questions linking him with a switch to Mercedes in Formula 1 next year, insisting his situation at Red Bull remains unchanged.

Speculation about Verstappen leaving Red Bull was reignited ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix following a report from Sky Sport Italy that Mercedes has extended an offer to the Dutchman for the 2026 season.

While the four-time world champion has a valid contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, the team’s decline in form in the last 12 months has been seen as a factor that could force him to look elsewhere.

However, speaking at Silverstone on Thursday, Verstappen remained tight-lipped about his future when asked if he was seriously considering his options for next year.

“I have nothing else to add compared to what I said last week,” he told media including Crash.net.  

“Now, last week we didn't have a great result. I think it was not a great weekend, but also a bit unlucky in general.  I don't say of course that we will be challenging McLaren, but we could have had a decent result.

“Everything that I've said that week [about my future] is still the same. Nothing has changed from my side.”

When it was put to him that it would be risky to make a move in F1 2026, as the introduction of new regulations could tear up the form book, Verstappen added: “That's right. That's why I'm contracted to Red Bull.”

Pressed further if he can end speculation by confirming he will drive for Red Bull next season, Verstappen: “Like I said last week, that's all that I have to say about it.”

He added: “There is no decision at the moment. For me, it's not about '26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me [and to] work with the team.

“And then, of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but you know that's not me.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has openly admitted that Verstappen has a performance-based exit clause in his contract that could allow him to walk away from the team at the end of the 2025 season.

Marko hasn’t revealed the exact details of the exit clause, but it is widely believed to be relating to Verstappen’s position in the drivers’ championship heading into the summer break in August.

Verstappen wasn’t willing to share any information about the said clause, saying: “I'm not speaking about my contract.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 insider hears Max Verstappen rule out one key scenario amid Mercedes talk
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Should Max Verstappen join Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton has his say
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
BSB News
3h ago
Tommy Bridewell aiming to “continue” Snetterton work at Knockhill BSB
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photgraphy.
MotoGP News
3h ago
New rear aero for Yamaha V4 at Brno test
Augusto Fernandez
F1 News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli ‘not worried’ by Max Verstappen rumours: ‘Mercedes trust me’
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari talks after strategy disagreement
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Feature
4h ago
Who should replace Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW for 2026 WorldSBK season?
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads WorldSBK field at 2025 Italian Round. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Max Verstappen dodges questions about Mercedes F1 links
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
4h ago
How McLaren’s advantage has left Charles Leclerc ‘lost for words’ in F1 2025
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda getting ‘more support than ever’ from Red Bull F1 bosses
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull