Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours “embarrassing” for George Russell

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes the speculation surrounding a possible move for Max Verstappen to Mercedes is “embarrassing” and leaves George Russell in a “super uncomfortable” position.

The big story heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix has been Verstappen’s future and whether he could make a sensational switch to Mercedes from Red Bull.

While Verstappen’s Red Bull deal doesn’t expire until 2028, the Dutchman could walk away from his current deal.

Sky Italia reported earlier this week that Verstappen had agreed to move to Mercedes.

However, this report was quickly disputed by reputable Dutch journalist, Erik van Haren.

On Thursday, Russell insisted that he would be at Mercedes in 2026, while Kimi Antonelli said the team have complete “trust” in him.

Speaking ahead of Friday practice at Silverstone, Brundle described the situation as unfair to Russell.

“No. I don’t think he is [being treated fair]. He’s been hung out to dry a little bit. He’s doing a brilliant job of leading Mercedes,” Brundle said.

“He’s picked up the mantle from Lewis Hamilton very well. It must be super uncomfortable for him and a bit embarrassing he’s sitting there and waiting.

“Unless stuff going on behind the scenes, but if it is, why aren’t they saying so. Of course, if Max Verstappen and everyone accepts he’s the fastest on the grid, comes with certain challenges as well. It’s a very difficult situation. That’s the crucible of F1.

“The shark pool out there. If you’re a team principal, don’t make a decision until you really have to.”

Verstappen should wait to decide

Talks are ongoing between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp.

However, it’s unclear when Verstappen would want to make the move, given that new technical regulations are coming into play next year.

Mercedes have been tipped to start next year with the strongest power unit.

Ex-W Series driver Naomi Schiff feels that Verstappen should wait to see which team is strongest in 2026 before deciding on his future.

“From a psychological perspective this is going to be playing games on him,” Schiff said.

“He’s been putting together some wonderful performances with the equipment that he’s got. He’s arguably having his best season in F1 since he’s been here. Max, on the other hand, can call the shots. We saw the situation play itself out with Carlos Sainz where he was waiting for a long time for Max to make a decision then too.

“I would say if I was Max I would wait because we know Max doesn’t want to stay in F1 for a long time. He keeps reiterating that he doesn’t want to be here longer than he needs to so that the next contract can be possibly the final one.

“We’re heading into a new set of regulations so things can change drastically so why not wait a year to find out what the teams can deliver before you make that decision.”