Yuki Tsunoda reveals ‘loss of power’ cost him rare Q3 appearance at F1 British Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that a loss of power cost him a spot in Q3 in qualifying at the F1 British Grand Prix.

After Ollie Bearman’s 10-place grid penalty, Tsunoda is set to start Sunday’s race from 11th on the grid.

Compared to recent races, it was an improvement from Tsunoda.

However, with teammate Max Verstappen starting on pole position, there was potential for Tsunoda to achieve one of his best qualifying results of the year so far.

Speaking after qualifying at Silverstone, Tsunoda explained: “I lost the power, to be honest.

“I started with the lap, launching into the last corner, the power I normally get - I didn't have it. I lost about a tenth in Turn 3, just from that lap time until the main straight. And a couple of acceleration boosts that was not working in the last push.

“So, considering that, the lap was pretty good. And how tight it was... I think most likely I was going through to Q3. So, really annoying. Q3 was possible.”

Tsunoda “happy with the progress”

Despite missing out on a spot in Q3, Tsunoda was pleased with the progress he’s made this weekend.

Tsunoda described the British GP so far as the “cleanest weekend” so far, even though he sat out of FP1.

"Really happy with the progress I've had,” Tsunoda added.

“I think this was the cleanest race weekend we've had so far. The confidence and everything... Car felt good in qualifying. Every time, there’s something I get in the last push.

“Well, it’s not always the last push, but this time it was the last push, when it counts. It's annoying. And to be honest, like I said - without that, I would’ve gone through to Q3. So yeah, that’s annoying."

Tsunoda’s last points finish was at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where he finished in 10th.

The Japanese driver is optimistic of a strong race showing.

“At least I'm not starting P18... closer to the points,” Tsunoda concluded. “So, you know, that helps. I’m looking forward to the race. It’s been a while since I scored points, to be honest. Last time I scored... I don’t remember. So, I have to score points and make the team happy.

“So, it’s probably still going to be a tough race, but at least we made a couple of steps that I think I can do.

“I know what to do better going into the race as well. So, I’m still being optimistic. But I don’t think you’ve seen the full picture yet. And at the same time, still - it’s not - There are a couple of bits and bobs of it, you know. I know there’s something to come from the car as well. So... coming races, let’s say, so let's see.”